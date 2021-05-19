Photos: Spain sends in army as thousands of migrants swim, paddle from Morocco onto Spanish soil

Spain deployed the military to its border with Morocco and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after the North African country loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat.
Overwhelmed soldiers separated adults from the young and carried children in their arms, while Red Cross workers helped an endless trickle of migrants who were emerging from the water shivering and exhausted. One unconscious woman lay on the sand before she was carried away on a stretcher.
The sudden increase in migrants has intensified the diplomatic conflict between Morocco and Spain over the disputed Western Sahara region and created a humanitarian crisis for Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 on the Mediterranean, separated from Morocco by double 32-foot fences.
Morocco’s loosened border watch came after Spain decided to grant entry for medical treatment to the chief of a militant group that fights Morocco for the independence of Western Sahara. Morocco annexed the sprawling region on the west coast of Africa in 1975.
