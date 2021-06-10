Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ eclipse lights up the sky

Share
Did you see it?
If you were on the West Coast, that would be a no.
Most of the U.S. missed out on the “ring of fire” piece of this year’s first solar eclipse, but parts of the East Coast caught a stunning sunrise partial eclipse.
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth but when our satellite is relatively far from Earth in its orbit, so it can’t block the full disk of the sun. The result is a so-called “ring of fire” around the moon’s dark circle.
Take a look
Baltimore
New York
Arlington, Va.
London
Dublin, Ireland
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.