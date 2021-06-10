Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ eclipse lights up the sky

Did you see it?

If you were on the West Coast, that would be a no.

Most of the U.S. missed out on the “ring of fire” piece of this year’s first solar eclipse, but parts of the East Coast caught a stunning sunrise partial eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth but when our satellite is relatively far from Earth in its orbit, so it can’t block the full disk of the sun. The result is a so-called “ring of fire” around the moon’s dark circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look

Baltimore

A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline, as seen from Arbutus, Md. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

New York

Members of the Amateur Astronomers Assn. of New York watch as the sun rises partially eclipsed on June 10, 2021, from Summit One Vanderbilt, a high-rise in New York. (Stan Honda / AFP / Getty Images)

Arlington, Va.

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building in Arlington, Va. (Bill Ingalls/NASA)

London

A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament in London. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A man wears special glasses to watch the partial solar eclipse in Trafalgar Square in London. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

Advertisement

Dublin, Ireland

A statue of Our Lady, Star of the Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin, is silhouetted against the sky during a partial solar eclipse. (Brian Lawless/Associated Press)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times.