Photos: Israeli ultranationalists march through East Jerusalem, stirring animosity

On Tuesday, hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists, some chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded in East Jerusalem in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence. Palestinians in Gaza responded by launching incendiary balloons that caused at least 10 fires in southern Israel.

The march posed a test for Israel’s fragile new government as well as the tenuous truce that ended last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians consider the march, meant to celebrate Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in 1967, to be a provocation. Hamas called on Palestinians to “resist” the parade, a version of which helped ignite last month’s war.

With music blaring, hundreds of Jewish ultranationalists gathered in front of the Damascus Gate, which leads into Jerusalem’s Old City. Most appeared to be young men, and many held blue-and-white Israeli flags as they danced and sang religious songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Orthodox Jewish man prays in front of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate during a march celebrating the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 capture of East Jerusalem. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Palestinians perform a prayer in front of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate after the end of a far-right Israeli march. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Jewish ultranationalists rally outside Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Israeli security officers remove Palestinians returning to congregate in front of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Ultranationalist Israeli youth surround and heckle journalist Nawal Hijazi during her news broadcast near Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Tuesday’s march took a controversial route through the Old City. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A Palestinian man questions Israeli security forces after they pushed him as they tried to create a perimeter for the ultranationalists’ rally. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Palestinians pray in front of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate after the end of a Jewish ultranationalist march. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times.