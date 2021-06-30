Dozens of deaths in Pacific Northwest, western Canada linked to record heat wave

The record heat wave that has hit the Pacific Northwest is also smothering western Canada, where sweltering temperatures are believed to be a contributing factor in dozens of sudden-death calls received by police in the Vancouver area, authorities said Tuesday.

About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may also be tied to the heat, which caused one power provider to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand.

In Canada’s British Columbia province, Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the detachment responded to 25 sudden-death calls in a 24-hour period starting Monday. The deaths are still under investigation, and many of the deceased were older people, he said.

As of midafternoon Tuesday, Vancouver police had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since scorching temperatures began Friday.

“The vast majority of these cases are related to the heat,” Sgt. Steve Addison said, adding that on a typical day, Vancouver police respond to between three and four sudden-death calls.

“Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,” Addison said in a news release. “Our officers are stretched thin, but we’re still doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

Ingrid Jarrett, CEO of the British Columbia Hotel Assn., said residents in parts of the Lower Mainland, Victoria and the Okanagan region have been booking air-conditioned rooms so that they can continue working and also get some sleep.

Environment Canada said the weather system shattered 103 heat records across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Northwest Territories on Monday. Those records include a new Canadian high temperature of 118 degrees set in Lytton, British Columbia, smashing the previous record of 116 degrees set in the same village a day earlier.

The heat wave could ease over parts of British Columbia, Yukon and the Northwest Territories by Wednesday, but any reprieve for the prairie provinces is further off.

The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees eased in those cities Tuesday. But inland Spokane, towns in eastern Oregon and cities in Idaho saw temperatures spike.

The National Weather Service said the mercury reached 109 on Tuesday in Spokane — the highest temperature ever recorded there.