North Miami Beach condo building deemed unsafe; evacuation ordered

The city of North Miami Beach on Friday ordered the evacuation of a condominium building about five miles from the site of last week’s deadly collapse.

The city said in a news release that an audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers building to be structurally and electrically unsafe.

“In an abundance of caution, the city ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined,” City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III said.

Evacuating residents packed items into cars Friday evening outside the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

North Miami Beach commissioner Fortuna Smukler rushed to the building Friday afternoon. She said authorities were working to help evacuated residents find places to go, noting that with the approaching storm, it was an especially stressful time. Smukler knows two people who are unaccounted for in the Surfside building collapse.

“I ran here right away, because this is important to me. I needed to ensure that what happened in Surfside doesn’t happen here,” she said. “It could have been our building instead of Surfside.”

The mayor of Miami-Dade County had suggested an audit of buildings at least 40 years old to make sure they are in compliance with the local recertification process after the June 24 collapse of the Surfside condo. There are 22 confirmed deaths from that collapse, and at least 120 people remain missing.

After reviewing files, the city Building and Zoning Department sent a notification that the Crestview building was not in compliance. On Friday, the building manager submitted a recertification report in which an engineer hired by the condo association board found the property to be unsafe. The city ordered all residents to evacuate immediately.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation.

