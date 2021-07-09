Tropical Storm Elsa soaks New York City as it races up the East Coast

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm peaked near 50 mph as it moved past New York City and across the eastern tip of Long Island, the National Hurricane Center said in a Friday morning update.

Storm conditions caused snags on commuter rail lines across the region, with slight delays on the Harlem Line north of the city and service suspended on the Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen trees.

The downpour caused a small rock slide under the main railroad track in West Haven, Conn., forcing trains to switch to a secondary track for a couple of hours. The coastal city also was dealing with street flooding.

Advertisement

“We’re waiting on the water to recede,” said Joe Soto, the city’s emergency management director. “The drainage system was just overwhelmed.”

The storm came a day after a deluge flooded some streets and subway stations in New York City.

Although videos showed flooding in some stations Thursday, “we actually weathered the storm quite well,” interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg said in an email.

Up to 6 inches of rain was possible in some areas Friday, enough to cause flash flooding. The hurricane center said a tornado or two were possible through early afternoon Friday over parts of Long Island and southeastern New England.

The strongest winds were expected to stay off the coast of New England. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rain — up to 4 inches on the Maine coast — before blowing into the Bay of Fundy and Canada late Friday.

Heavy rain had ended in New York City by midmorning.

The system was blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday and caused a damaging tornado in Georgia.

Advertisement

A tropical storm warning Friday morning stretched along parts of the East Coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts. Forecasters said Elsa was moving northeast at 31 mph.

Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City, N.C., tweeted that a tornado was spotted near Fairfield on Thursday afternoon.

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa’s path Friday morning, with about 24,000 homes and businesses without electricity from Delaware to Massachusetts, according to the website poweroutages.us.

Advertisement

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.