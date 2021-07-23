Body of Haiti’s slain president returns to his hometown to be laid to rest

The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was returned to his hometown Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation.

The president’s widow, Martine Moise, arrived to cries of “Justice! Justice!” as she headed straight to her husband’s casket, climbing the stairs and stopping in front of it. Her right arm in a sling, she lay her left arm on the casket and then brought it to her heart as she stood there in silence. Her eyes filled with tears as her three children joined her.

Minutes later, a group of supporters grabbed a large portrait of Moise and paraded with it as the police band began to play the national anthem over loud wails.

As the ceremony began, hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside the private residence. Shots erupted, and tear gas and black smoke wafted into the ceremony. Protesters’ cries carried over religious leaders speaking at the funeral.

Advertisement

Cries of “Assassin!” filled the air earlier upon the arrival of National Police Chief Leon Charles. Haitians clad in somber suits, shiny shoes and black and white formal dresses shouted and pointed fingers at the seating platforms where Haitian officials and foreign dignitaries sat above at least a dozen men with high-powered weapons.

“You didn’t take any measures to save Jovenel! You contributed to his killing!” one woman yelled.

On the grounds below, one Moise supporter threatened Charles: “You need to leave now or we’re going to get you after the funeral!”

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry arrived afterward to cries of “Justice for Jovenel!”

White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with Moise’s image were distributed to supporters the day before what is expected to be the final ceremony to honor Moise, who was shot several times during a July 7 attack at his private home. Martine Moise was seriously injured.

“This is something that will be engraved in our memory,” said Pedro Guilloume, a Cap-Haitien resident who hoped to attend the funeral. “Let all Haitians channel solidarity.”

Moise’s body arrived shortly after dawn Friday at his family’s seaside property where the funeral is being held. Six officials carried the brown casket onto a stage where they saluted it and stood in silence for several minutes before draping a large red and blue Haitian flag over it.

Advertisement

Before the funeral began, a man wrapped himself in a large Haitian flag and approached the casket, crying out, “We need to fight and get justice for Jovenel!” Next to him, a man carrying a T-shirt commemorating Moise joined in as he yelled, “Jovenel died big! He died for me and for the rest of the country. … We’re not going to back down.”

The funeral comes days after a new prime minister supported by key international diplomats was installed in Haiti — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following Moise’s assassination.

Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moise before his death but who had not been sworn in replaced interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, and has promised to form a provisional consensus government until elections are held.

Advertisement

On Thursday, violent demonstrations hit neighborhoods in Cap-Haitien as groups of men fired shots into the air and blocked some roads with blazing tires. One heavily guarded police convoy carrying unknown officials drove through a flaming barricade, with a vehicle nearly flipping over.

On Thursday evening, Martine Moise and her children appeared at a small religious ceremony at a hotel in Cap-Haitien where Henry and other government officials offered their condolences.

“They took his life, but they can’t take his memories,” said a priest who presided over the ceremony. “They can’t take his brain. They can’t take his ideas. We are Jovenel Moise.”

Advertisement

Moise was sworn in as Haiti’s president in February 2017 and faced increasing criticism in recent years from those who accused him of becoming increasingly authoritarian. He had been ruling by decree for more than a year after the country failed to hold legislative elections.

Authorities have said that at least 26 suspects have been arrested in the killing, including 18 former Colombian soldiers. Police are still looking for several more suspects they say were involved in the assassination plot, including a former rebel leader and a former senator.