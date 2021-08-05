Photos: Protesters fill Beirut’s streets one year after devastating port explosion

Thousands of Lebanese took to the streets Wednesday to protest on the first anniversary of the port explosion that killed at least 200 people and decimated whole neighborhoods of Beirut.
The one-year anniversary comes after the country has suffered an unprecedented economic crisis, currency devaluation, and a political deadlock that has left the people of Lebanon without a proper functioning government for the past year.
