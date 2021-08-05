Photos: Protesters fill Beirut’s streets one year after devastating port explosion

Thousands of Lebanese took to the streets Wednesday to protest on the first anniversary of the port explosion that killed at least 200 people and decimated whole neighborhoods of Beirut.

The one-year anniversary comes after the country has suffered an unprecedented economic crisis, currency devaluation, and a political deadlock that has left the people of Lebanon without a proper functioning government for the past year.

Lebanese flags are raised during a march to honor the victims of the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion at the port of Beirut. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A mourner holds up a picture of a victim of the blast, which occurred when 2,755 tons of carelessly stored ammonium nitrate ignited. It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters march toward parliament in Beirut as they clash with Lebanese security forces on Aug. 4. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Anti-government protesters lob rocks at Lebanese police defending a compound near the parliament building. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Following an earlier memorial event, protesters threw rocks and clashed with security forces. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Two people flee after security forces use tear gas on the crowd. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Beirut protesters, some of whom skirmished with security forces, decried last year’s explosion, which has been followed in the country by economic and political crises. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

In riot gear, law enforcement officers push back protesters near the parliament. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

