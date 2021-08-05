U.S. to investigate allegations of excessive force, abuse against Phoenix police

The Justice Department is launching a widespread investigation of alleged police misconduct in Phoenix, where officers have been accused of using excessive force and abusing homeless people.

Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland announced the investigation of the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department on Thursday. The probe will also examine whether police have engaged in discriminatory practices and if officers have retaliated against people engaged in protected 1st Amendment activity, he said.

The new investigation is known as a “pattern or practice” — examining whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing — and is generally is a sweeping review of the entire police department.

Assistant Atty. Gen. Kristen Clarke said investigators will review body camera video, along with training materials and other records. She said the Justice Department spoke with Phoenix city officials and they had expressed support for the probe.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the Justice Department announced it was opening similar investigation into police forces in Minneapolis, after the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville, Ky., after the death of Breonna Taylor.

