Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Hong Kong pro-democracy group behind massive anti-government protests disbands

Protesters fill a Hong Kong street.
Hong Kong residents fill the streets to protest a Chinese extradition bill in 2019.
(Vincent Yu / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
HONG KONG — 

A pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest anti-government protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 is dissolving.

The Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front, made up of a number of member organizations, said Sunday that it could no longer operate. The decision comes as the group faces a police investigation for possible violation of the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law, according to local media.

The group, which also organized an annual protest march marking Hong Kong’s reversion to China control in 1997, is the largest to disband amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the city. Last week, the city’s largest teachers’ union disbanded in light of what it said were drastic changes in the political environment.

Amnesty International expressed its concern over “the pattern of self-censorship seen this week.” The London-based organization said in a statement that the dissolution of the Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front “signals a concerning domino effect, as Hong Kong’s draconian national security law has triggered an accelerating disappearance of independent civil society groups from the city.”

Advertisement

The crackdown follows Beijing’s imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong last year. The legislation outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, and has been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures since it was first implemented a year ago. The law also led to the closure of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

The crackdown has virtually silenced opposition voices in the city — and drawn sanctions from the U.S. against Hong Kong and mainland Chinese government officials.

FILE-In this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, file, People walk past a huge TV screen showing movie listings "along a downtown street in Hong Kong. Hong Kong censors now have the power to ban films that endanger national security, prompting concerns that freedom of expression is being further curtailed in a city once known for its vibrant arts and film scene. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

World & Nation

Hong Kong government exerts power to censor films ‘endangering national security’

Hong Kong censors can now ban films deemed a danger to national security, prompting concerns in a city once known for its vibrant arts and film scene.

Former leaders of the Civil Human Rights Front, Figo Chan and Jimmy Sham, are currently in jail on charges related to their activism.

While authorities have said the law would not be applied retroactively, a recent interview with a Hong Kong police commissioner suggested that the group was being investigated for holding rallies in the last year.

A statement by Hong Kong police Sunday said they would continue to spare no effort to investigate whether any organization or individuals violated the national security law and other local laws. It said they would pursue individuals regardless of a group’s disbandment.

Police asked the group to hand over information on its members and activities as well as funding back in April.

Police officers stand guard as they wait for Tong Ying-kit's arrival at a court in Hong Kong Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Hong Kong High Court will deliver verdict in the afternoon for the first person charged under Hong Kong's National Security Law. Tong was arrested in July 2020 after driving his motorbike into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong." He was charged with inciting separatism and terrorism. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

World & Nation

Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law

Tong Ying-kit, 24, pleaded not guilty to inciting secession and terrorism during a protest last year in Hong Kong. He could face life in prison.

Advertisement

Since the national security law was enacted, many unions, associations and political organizations have disbanded amid concerns that the law could be used to target them.

“Although the Civil Human Rights Front no longer exists today ... we believe that different groups will continue to stick to their ideals, who will not forget their original intentions, and continue to prop up civil society!” the group said in a statement.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement