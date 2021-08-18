Taliban blows up statue of Shiite foe from 1990s Afghan civil war

The Taliban has blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader who fought against them during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s, according to photos circulating on social media Wednesday.

The statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, a militia leader killed by the Taliban in 1996, when the Islamic militants seized power from rival warlords. Mazari was a champion of Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazara minority, Shiites who were persecuted under the Sunni Taliban’s earlier rule.

The statue stood in Bamiyan province, where the Taliban infamously blew up two massive 1,500-year-old statues of Buddha carved into a mountain in 2001, shortly before the U.S.-led invasion that drove them from power. The Taliban, which adheres to a fundamentalist interpretation of Islam, said the Buddhas violated Islam’s prohibition on idolatry.

The Taliban returned to power last weekend after capturing much of the country in a matter of days, less than three weeks before the U.S. plans to complete its troop withdrawal.

Advertisement

The group has promised a new era of peace and security, saying it would forgive those who fought against them and grant women full rights under Islamic law, which it did not elaborate on. But many Afghans are deeply skeptical of the group, especially those who remember its previous rule.

At that time, women were largely confined to their homes, television and music were banned, and suspected criminals were flogged, maimed or executed in public.

Meanwhile, the head of Afghanistan’s Central Bank said the country’s supply of physical U.S. dollars is “close to zero.” Afghanistan has some $9 billion in reserves, Ajmal Ahmady tweeted, but most of that is held outside the country, with some $7 billion held in U.S. Federal Reserve bonds, assets and gold.

Ahmady said the country did not receive a planned cash shipment amid the Taliban offensive.

“The next shipment never arrived,” he wrote. “Seems like our partners had good intelligence as to what was going to happen.”

He said the lack of U.S. dollars will likely lead to a depreciation of the local currency, the afghani, hurting the country’s poor. Afghans have been lining up outside ATMs for days, with many pulling out their life savings.

Ahmady said the Taliban would struggle to access the country’s reserves because of international sanctions.

Advertisement

The “Taliban won militarily — but now have to govern,” he wrote. “It is not easy.”