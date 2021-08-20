Photos: U.S.-run airlift from Taliban-occupied Kabul picks up pace but faces daunting problems

KABUL, Afghanistan — Faced with mounting criticism of its chaotic exit from Afghanistan, the U.S. and its allies Friday stepped up evacuation efforts from the Afghan capital, Kabul, where thousands of desperate people ringed the airport even as a semblance of normality returned to other parts of the city.
With bedlam at the airport a daily event since the Taliban’s takeover of the capital on Sunday, , even those with permission to leave have faced a gantlet of crushing crowds and edgy Taliban fighters using truncheons, sticks, whips, rifle butts and bullets to disperse people around the airport’s environs.
