Navalny election app removed from Apple, Google stores as Russian polls open

An app created by allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny disappeared from Apple and Google stores Friday as polls opened across Russia for three days of voting in parliamentary elections.

Russian authorities sought to suppress the use of Smart Voting, a project designed by Navalny to promote candidates most likely to defeat those backed by the Kremlin. This weekend’s elections are widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, for which control of the parliament is key.

Apple and Google have come under pressure in recent weeks from Russian officials who urged them to remove the app that features Smart Voting, saying that failure to do so would be interpreted as interference in the election and threatening the companies with fines.

Last week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan over the situation.

Advertisement

On Thursday, representatives of Apple and Google were invited to a meeting in the upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council. The commission said in a statement after the meeting that Apple agreed to cooperate with the Russian authorities.

Apple and Google have not responded to a request for comment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday that the Putin administration “definitely, of course” welcomes the companies’ decision to remove the app. Peskov said the app was “outside the law” in Russia.

In recent months, authorities have unleashed a sweeping crackdown against Navalny’s allies and supporters in an effort to suppress Smart Voting.

After recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent last year, Navalny was given a 2½-year prison sentence for violating parole over a previous conviction. He says both the poisoning and the conviction were politically motived — charges the Kremlin denies.

His top allies were slapped with criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices have been outlawed as extremist organizations. That has exposed hundreds of people associated with the groups to prosecution. Many of Navalny’s top associates have left the country. About 50 websites that his team ran have been blocked, and dozens of regional offices have been closed.

Advertisement

The authorities have moved to block the Smart Voting website as well, but some internet users can still access it.

Navalny’s close ally Ivan Zhdanov on Friday tweeted a screenshot of what appears to be an email from Apple, explaining why the app should be removed from the store. The screenshot cites the extremism designation for the Foundation for Fighting Corruption and allegations of election interference.

“Google, Apple are making a big mistake,” Zhdanov wrote.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s top strategist, wrote on Facebook that the companies “bent to the Kremlin’s blackmail.” He noted that the move doesn’t affect users who have already downloaded the app, and that it should be functioning correctly.

Advertisement

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Peskov on Friday called Smart Voting “another attempt at provocations that are harmful for the voters.”

As voting got underway in Russia on Friday morning, media outlets reported huge lines and crowds at polling stations, attributing them to state institutions and companies forcing their employees to vote.

Peskov dismissed the allegations and suggested that those queuing at polling stations came there voluntarily because they had to work on the weekend or wanted to “free up” Saturday and Sunday.