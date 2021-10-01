Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for coronavirus, has no symptoms

The Supreme Court says Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The high court said in a news release Friday that Kavanaugh has no COVID-19 symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices took a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court said that Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated and that they tested negative Thursday. The court said Kavanaugh and his wife would not attend the investiture.

The court’s new term begins Monday, and the justices are returning to the courtroom to hear arguments in person after an 18-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had been hearing arguments via telephone.

Advertisement

Kavanaugh participated in the court’s private conference Monday, at which he and his colleagues met at the court to review thousands of appeals that accumulated over the summer.

He also took part Wednesday in an annual three-mile run for charity in Washington that included other judges, elected officials, government workers and reporters.