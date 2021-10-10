Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people age 12 and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he’d like to see cases drop to fewer than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

Meanwhile, in Texas, tea party figure Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, was hospitalized because of COVID-19. West said he is not vaccinated.

West and his wife, Angela West, were diagnosed with the virus after attending a “packed house” fundraising event in Seabrook, Texas, last week. He said Saturday that he is “suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication.”

Both Wests received monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 and Angela, who was vaccinated against the virus, was released to go home, Allen West said on Twitter. The Republican candidate said that doctors were worried Saturday about the lowered level of oxygen saturation in his blood.

And in Missouri, the acting head of St. Louis County police has issued an order saying that all officers must follow a county mandate to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

The order was issued even though an officer has filed a lawsuit challenging whether the county’s mandate should apply to the police department, which is primarily governed by its chief and the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners.

Officer Jared Lindeman’s request for a temporary restraining order argued that the County Council and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page don’t have the authority alone to place requirements on officers, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A planned Friday hearing on Lindeman’s request was canceled after acting St. Louis County police Chief Kenneth Gregory issued his order. Lindeman’s attorney, Christopher Graville, said he is weighing how to proceed with Lindeman’s lawsuit after the order.

