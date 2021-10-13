Several killed and injured in Norway bow and arrow attack
Several people were killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital of Oslo, police said Wednesday. They said the suspected attacker was arrested.
“There are several injured and also dead,” the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Oyvind Aas, said at a news conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
The specific numbers of dead and injured were not immediately available.
According to police, the suspected perpetrator walked around the city shooting at people with a bow and arrows. He was arrested and an investigation is underway into the motive of the attack.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.