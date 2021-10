Several killed and injured in Norway bow and arrow attack

Several people were killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital of Oslo, police said Wednesday. They said the suspected attacker was arrested.

“There are several injured and also dead,” the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Oyvind Aas, said at a news conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The specific numbers of dead and injured were not immediately available.

According to police, the suspected perpetrator walked around the city shooting at people with a bow and arrows. He was arrested and an investigation is underway into the motive of the attack.