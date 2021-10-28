Families of 9 killed in a Black South Carolina church reach settlement
Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.
The $88-million deal, which includes $63 million for the families of the slain and $25 million for survivors of the shooting, was set to be announced Thursday in Washington, according to lawyers involved in the settlement.
A federal appeals court reaffirms the conviction and death sentence of Dylann Roof, who shot dead nine members of a Black church in South Carolina.
Weeks before the church shooting, Roof had been arrested on Feb. 28, 2015, by Columbia, S.C., police on a drug possession charge. But a series of clerical errors and missteps allowed Roof to buy the handgun he later used in the massacre.
Dylann Roof’s attorneys argue he was wrongly allowed to represent himself at trial in the killings of nine Black church members in South Carolina.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.