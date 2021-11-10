Merkel asks Putin to intervene with Belarus over escalating migrant standoff

German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to intervene with Belarus over the escalating standoff involving migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border.

Merkel’s office said the outgoing German leader spoke with Putin by phone and “underlined the fact that the instrumentalization of migrants against the European Union by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and completely unacceptable, and asked the Russian president to exert his influence on the regime in Minsk.”

EU leaders accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of opening up a new migration route on the bloc’s eastern edge to create instability in retaliation for EU sanctions on his authoritarian regime. The EU imposed the sanctions over a brutal crackdown on domestic dissent following Lukashenko’s disputed election to a sixth term in August 2020.

The readout of Merkel and Putin’s call released by the Kremlin said the Russian leader “proposed to establish a discussion of the problems that have arisen in direct contacts of representatives of the EU member states with Minsk.” It also said that Putin and Merkel — who is due to step down as chancellor once a new German governing coalition is formed — “agreed to continue the conversation on the issue.”

Moscow is a close ally of Minsk, and Germany is a favored destination for migrants to the European Union.

Polish authorities said Wednesday that groups of migrants again tried to push into Poland from Belarus.

Meanwhile, an EU leader was expected in Warsaw to show support for Poland as it deals with the migration pressure and a growing humanitarian crisis on its border.

The Polish Defense Ministry and local police reported that multiple groups of migrants tried to enter the country late Tuesday and early Wednesday but that all the people who made it across the border were detained. Hundreds of migrants have been camping since Monday on the Belarusian side of the border, near the village of Kuznica.

Poland’s Defense Ministry also accused Belarusian forces of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants have set up a makeshift camp. The ministry posted a video on Twitter with noises of what sounded like shots.

For months there has been heavy migration by people from the Middle East seeking to enter Poland, Lithuania and, to a lesser degree, Latvia, all of which are located on the EU’s eastern border.

Thousands of migrants along the Belarus-Poland border, including families with children, have been tugged back and forth in a forested area of swamps and bogs. Already eight deaths have been confirmed, with the situation growing more perilous as temperatures drop to below freezing at night.