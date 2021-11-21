Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Sudan’s military agrees to reinstate ousted prime minister, officials say

Abdalla Hamdok was ousted as Sudan's prime minister during an Oct. 25 coup.
(Marwan Ali / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
CAIRO — 

Military and government officials say a deal has been reached between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The officials also said Sunday that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party.

Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet, the officials said. They said the U.N., the U.S. and others played “crucial roles” in crafting the deal.

The coup, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism. The United States, its allies and the United Nations have condemned the use of excessive force against protesters.

Advertisement

Sudanese have been taking to the streets in masses since last month’s military takeover, which upended the country’s fragile transition to democracy. The agreement comes just days after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during anti-coup demonstrations.

A pro-democracy protester flashes the victory sign as thousands take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday Oct. 25, 2021. Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was expected to hand the leadership of the council that runs the African country over to civilians. (AP Photo/Ashraf Idris)

World & Nation

What led to the military coup d’etat in Sudan? An explainer

The military takeover in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to democracy after the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Bashir.

The military has tightened its grip on power, appointing a new, military-run Sovereign Council. The council is chaired by coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

The Sovereign Council will meet later Sunday before announcing the deal, the officials said.

A national initiative formed after the coup that includes political parties and public figures said in a statement that Hamdok would be reinstated and will form a technocratic Cabinet. It said the deal would be signed later Sunday along with a political declaration. It did not elaborate.

Mohmmed Youssef al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, said there is a deal but the SPA would comment when it is announced officially.

The group called on people to take to the streets Sunday to reiterate their demands for civilian democratic rule and denounce any partnership with the military.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement