Photos: As Roe vs. Wade challenged, demonstrators gather outside Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will weigh in Wednesday on the future of abortion rights — and whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.
Proponents from both side gathered outside the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court’s conservatives justices may have the votes to limit abortion to the first 15 weeks of a pregnancy or overturn Roe vs. Wade entirely.
