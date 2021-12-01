World & Nation

Photos: As Roe vs. Wade challenged, demonstrators gather outside Supreme Court

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate with signs
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
(Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)
Share
By TIMES WIRE SERVICES
Share

The Supreme Court will weigh in Wednesday on the future of abortion rights — and whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

Proponents from both side gathered outside the Supreme Court.

Juanito Estevez bows his head and holds a cross
Juanito Estevez, of Freeport, N.Y., holds a cross as he and abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Juanito Estevez, of Freeport, NY holds a cross as he and both abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Justices will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

With Roe vs. Wade in doubt, Supreme Court weighs future of abortion in Mississippi case

Supreme Court’s conservatives justices may have the votes to limit abortion to the first 15 weeks of a pregnancy or overturn Roe vs. Wade entirely.

Advertisement

Anti-abortion protesters wearing doctor uniforms pray in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
(Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate with signs in front of the Supreme Court building
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Jo Luttazi shows green gloves with "Bans Off Our Bodies" printed on them.
Jo Luttazi shows her hands with a protest message on gloves outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. Luttazi came to the protest with the belief that everyone should have access to abortion as a form of healthcare.
(Parker Purifoy/Associated Press)

More photos

World & Nation
Kent Nishimura

Kent Nishimura is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times