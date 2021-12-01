Photos: As Roe vs. Wade challenged, demonstrators gather outside Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will weigh in Wednesday on the future of abortion rights — and whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

Proponents from both side gathered outside the Supreme Court.

Juanito Estevez, of Freeport, N.Y., holds a cross as he and abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Anti-abortion protesters wearing doctor uniforms pray in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)