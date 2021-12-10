Storms, possible tornadoes kill 2 at Arkansas nursing home and damage Amazon warehouse in Illinois

At least two people were killed Friday night when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed amid storms there.

Craighead County, Ark., Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that in addition to the two deaths, at least five people had been injured and 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the area around the Monette Manor nursing home in northeast Arkansas. A call by the Associated Press to the county office wasn’t immediately returned.

The TV station reported that emergency crews from nearby Trumann and Jonesboro, Ark., were headed to the area to assist. The nursing home has about 90 beds.

In Illinois, dozens of emergency vehicles were seen at the Amazon center near Edwardsville, about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis, in footage from St. Louis TV stations. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people might be hurt, but the Collinsville, Ill., Emergency Management Agency on Facebook called it a “mass casualty incident.” One official told KTVI-TV that up to 100 people were believed to be working the night shift in the building at the time of the collapse.

The Belleville, Ill., News-Democrat reported that the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville opened with two warehouses in 2016, with 1.5 million square feet of space. The warehouses store items for shipping to mail-order customers.

The collapse came as a strong thunderstorm, and possibly a tornado, ripped through the St. Louis area. Winds of up to 70 mph were reported in parts of St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri.

In St. Charles County, at least three residents were hospitalized and several homes near Augusta were damaged.

Illinois and Arkansas were among several places in the Midwest where tornadoes were reported Friday.