Study suggests Pfizer shots offer 70% protection against hospitalization from Omicron

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provides just 33% protection against infection by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus but 70% protection against hospitalization, according to a large-scale analysis in South Africa released Tuesday.

The first large-scale analysis of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in the region where the new variant was discovered appears to support early indications that Omicron is more easily transmissible and that the Pfizer shot isn’t as effective in protecting against infection as it was against the Delta variant.

The analysis was based on more than 211,000 positive coronavirus test results, 41% of which were for adults who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. About 78,000 of these positive test results between Nov. 15 and Dec. 7 were attributed to infections by the Omicron variant. The study was carried out by Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer, and the South African Medical Research Council.

The study has been performed in the weeks since Omicron was first announced in November by scientists in South Africa and Botswana. The researchers emphasized that their findings are preliminary and not peer-reviewed.

The data were gathered from the first three weeks of South Africa’s Omicron-driven wave and may change as time passes. South Africa is the first country to experience a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

South Africa has experienced rapid community spread — concentrated in its most populous province, Gauteng — dominated by the Omicron variant.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in South Africa has risen over the last two weeks from 8.07 new cases per 100,000 people Nov. 29 to 34.37 new cases per 100,000 people Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death rate hasn’t increased during that same period.

“Superb genetic surveillance by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa identified that Omicron infection accounts for over 90% of new infections in South Africa, and has displaced the formerly dominant Delta variant,” Discovery Health chief executive Ryan Noach said.

“The Omicron-driven fourth wave has a significantly steeper trajectory of new infections relative to prior waves. National data show an exponential increase in both new infections and test positivity rates during the first three weeks of this wave, indicating a highly transmissible variant with rapid community spread of infection,” Noach said.

The results show that vaccinated individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have 33% protection against infection from Omicron compared to those who were unvaccinated in the first weeks of South Africa’s current Omicron-driven wave. This represents a significant drop from the 80% protection against infection afforded during the earlier period, probably because of lower antibody susceptibility from the extensive spike protein mutations in the Omicron variant.

Encouragingly, though, the results show that these same vaccinated individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine had 70% protection against hospital admission in this same time period. This level is less than the high of 93% protection during South Africa’s Delta-driven period.

The study shows that protection against hospital admission is maintained across all ages, in people from 18 to 79 years old, with slightly lower levels of protection for older people: 67% in people age 60 to 69, and 60% in people age 70 to 79. Protection against admission is also consistent across a range of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and other cardiovascular diseases.

The study also found that Omicron poses a higher risk of re-infection. For individuals who have previously had COVID-19, the risk of re-infection with Omicron is significantly higher than that of earlier variants.