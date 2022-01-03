Mideast tensions rise as Yemen rebels seize UAE ship and hackers hit Israeli newspaper

Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Emirati-flagged ship in the Red Sea, officials said Monday, and a major Israeli newspaper’s website was hacked in a separate incident as tensions in the Middle East rose at the beginning of the new year.

The seizure of the ship Rwabee marks the latest assault in the Red Sea, a crucial route for international trade and energy shipments. The Iranian-backed Houthis acknowledged the incident off the coast of Hodeida, a long-contested prize of the grinding war in Yemen.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the hacking of the Jerusalem Post. The hackers replaced the English-language newspaper’s homepage with an image depicting a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Suleimani, the high-profile Iranian general killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq two years ago this month.

First word of the Rwabee’s seizure came from the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which said only that an attack targeted an unnamed vessel around midnight. The coordinates it offered corresponded to the Emirati-flagged landing craft Rwabee, which hadn’t given its location via satellite-tracking data for hours, according to the website MarineTraffic.com.

A statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis in Yemen acknowledged the attack on the Rwabee hours later, saying the rebels had committed an act of “armed piracy” involving the vessel. The coalition asserted that the ship carried medical equipment from a dismantled Saudi field hospital on the distant island of Socotra, without offering evidence.

“The Houthi militia must immediately release the ship. Otherwise, the coalition forces shall take all necessary measures and procedures to deal with this violation, including the use of force,” Brig. Gen. Turki Malki said in a statement.

A Houthi militia spokesman, Yahia Sarei, announced that rebel forces had seized what he described as an Emirati “military cargo ship” carrying equipment into Yemen’s territorial waters “without any license” to engage in “hostile acts” against Yemen’s stability. He said the rebels would offer more details on the seizure later.

An employee at the vessel’s owner, Abu Dhabi-based Liwa Marine Services, told the Associated Press that the Rwabee appeared to have been the target but said the company had no other information.

A similar incident happened in 2016 involving the Emirati vessel SWIFT-1, which had been sailing back and forth in the Red Sea between Yemen and an Emirati troop base in Eritrea. That vessel came under attack by Houthi forces in 2016. The Emirati government said the SWIFT-1 carried humanitarian aid; United Nations experts later said they were “unconvinced of [the claim’s] veracity.”

In the attack targeting the Jerusalem Post’s website, the image posted by the hackers depicts an exploding target from a recent Iranian military drill designed to look like the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, near the city of Dimona. The facility is already home to decades-old underground laboratories that re-process the reactor’s spent rods to obtain weapons-grade plutonium for Israel’s nuclear bomb program.

Under its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons.

In a tweet, the Post acknowledged being the target of hackers.

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel,” the newspaper wrote. “We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding.”

The newspaper later restored its website. It noted that Iran-supporting hackers previously targeted its homepage in 2020 “with an illustration of Tel Aviv burning as then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swam” with a life preserver.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli government. The hack comes after Israel’s former military intelligence chief in late December publicly acknowledged that his country was involved in Suleimani’s killing. The U.S. drone killed Suleimani as he was leaving Baghdad’s international airport.

In Iraq on Monday, troops shot down two so-called “suicide drones” at the Baghdad airport, American and Iraqi officials said. No group immediately claimed the attack, though one of the drones’ wings had words “Suleimani’s revenge” painted on it in Arabic. Militias backed by Iran have been suspected in similar assaults. No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the hack. However, the country has in recent days stepped up its commemorations of the slain Revolutionary Guard general. Memorial services were scheduled to be held Monday for Suleimani.

As the head of the Quds, or Jerusalem, Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Suleimani led all of its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Quds Force members have been deployed to Syria to support President Bashar Assad in the long civil war there, and also to Iraq in the wake of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.