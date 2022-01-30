After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out

Gusty winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze Sunday as people started digging out after a powerful nor’easter dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

Dangerous wind chills fell below zero in many locations across the region after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York had plenty of snow, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with the neighboring towns of Sharon and Stoughton getting more than 30 inches of snow before the storm moved out.

The wind continued raging as more than 100,000 lost power, mostly in Massachusetts, hampering crews’ ability to work on overhead lines. The outages in Massachusetts had dropped to about 50,000 on Sunday morning, mostly on hard-hit Cape Cod. No other states reported widespread outages.

Winds gusted as high as 83 mph on Cape Cod. It scoured the ground bare in some spots and piled the snow into huge drifts in others. Coastal towns flooded, with wind and waves south of Boston flooding streets.

Forecasters watched closely for new snowfall records, especially in Boston. The Boston area’s modern snowfall record for a winter storm is 27.6 inches, set in 2003.

The city tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday, with 23.6 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Like most major winter storms in New England, it drew comparisons to the infamous Blizzard of ’78, which paralyzed the region for days.

“I was around for the Blizzard of ’78, and this one was worse. The wind was tremendous,” Joe Brescia, 72, said Sunday, tears streaming down his face from the bitter cold as he shoveled his sidewalk in Warwick, R.I.

A lifelong New Englander, Brescia said he was daydreaming of Florida.

“It’s getting very old,” he said.

Bao Ha, 26, didn’t think it was that bad until he went outside to shovel Sunday morning, under sunny blue skies, but frigid temperatures that felt well below zero with the wind chill.

“It’s funny, it didn’t look so bad when I looked out the window this morning,” he said as he shoveled the sidewalk in front of his home in Waltham outside Boston, which, according to the National Weather Service, got 16 inches of snow. “But it’s light, so it’s easy to shovel.”

Amanda Smith, 36, tried to get an early start on shoveling Saturday night, but it was a task in futility.

“I did half yesterday, but the wind just blew it all back,” she said as she cleared a neighbor’s driveway Sunday before starting her own.

Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings at some point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday’s storm met those criteria.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel, but lifted the ban at midnight.

Washington and Baltimore got some snow but were largely spared. The worst of the nor’easter was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.