Russia scrambles to prop up plunging ruble as Western sanctions bite

Russia’s central bank sharply raised its key rate Monday in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent a run on banks amid heavy Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank more than doubled its benchmark rate from 8.5% to 20%. That followed a Western decision Sunday to freeze Russia’s hard currency reserves, an unprecedented move that could have devastating consequences for the country’s financial stability.

It was unclear exactly what share of Russia’s estimated $640 billion hard currency reserves would be paralyzed by the decision to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system. European officials said that at least half of it would be affected.

That dramatically raised pressure on the ruble by undermining the financial authorities’ ability to conduct hard currency interventions.

The central bank ordered other measures to help banks cope with the crisis by infusing more cash into the financial system and easing restrictions for banking operations. At the same time, it temporarily barred non-residents from selling Russian government bonds to help ease the pressure on the ruble from panicky foreign investors trying to cash out of such investments.

The ruble sank about 30% against the dollar early Monday but steadied after the central bank’s move. It was trading at a record low 105.27 per dollar, a steep drop in value from about 84 per dollar late Friday.