World & Nation

Chinese airliner crashes with 133 aboard, state media say

People watching a passenger jet preparing for takeoff
People watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from a Beijing airport in 2019.
(Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)
Associated Press
BEIJING — 

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, state media reported.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It said that rescuers had been dispatched and that there was no immediate confirmation of numbers of dead and injured.

Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.

The domestic flight that crashed appeared to be Flight 5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24. It showed that the Boeing 737-89P rapidly lost speed after 2:20 p.m. local time before entering a sharp descent.

The plane stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.

The aircraft was delivered to China Eastern from Boeing in June 2015 and had been flying for more than six years. The twin-engine, single-aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short- and medium-haul flights.

China Eastern operates multiple versions of the aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.

The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.

China’s last deadly crash of a civilian jetliner was in 2010.

World & Nation

