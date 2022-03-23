Taliban cancels education for girls beyond sixth grade, despite its pledge not to

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have decided against opening schools to girls above sixth grade, reneging on a previous promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community.

The unexpected decision, confirmed by a Taliban official Wednesday, came at the start of the new school year in Afghanistan. It is bound to disrupt the Taliban’s efforts to win recognition from potential international donors, at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The international community has been urging Taliban leaders to open schools and give women their right to public space. A statement by the ministry earlier in the week urged “all students” to come to school.

The decision to postpone a return of girls going to school in higher levels appeared to be a concession to the rural and deeply tribal backbone of the hard-line Taliban movement, which in many parts of the countryside opposes sending daughters to school.

The decision to cancel the return of girls to school came late Tuesday night, Waheedullah Hashmi, external relations and donor representative with the Taliban-led administration, told the Associated Press.

“It was late last night that we received word from our leadership that schools will stay closed for girls,” said Hashmi. “We don’t say they will be closed forever.”

The decision also comes as the movement’s leadership has been summoned to southern Kandahar by the reclusive Taliban leader, Haibatullah Akhunzada, amid reports of a Cabinet shakeup, according to an Afghan leader who is also a member of the leadership council. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. He said it was possible some of the senior interim Cabinet positions could be changed.

There have been persistent reports since the Taliban swept to power in August of differences among senior leaders, with more dogmatic officials at odds with pragmatists. The pragmatists reportedly want to see a greater engagement with the world and, while staying true to their Islamic beliefs, be less harsh than when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. At that time, they banned women from work and girls from schools.

Television is allowed in Afghanistan today, unlike in the past, and women are not required to wear the all-encompassing burqa but must at least wear the traditional hijab, covering their heads. Women have also returned to work in the health and education ministry and at Kabul International Airport at passport control and customs.

The Taliban was ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last August.

Girls have already been banned from school beyond sixth grade in many parts of Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return. The Taliban leadership’s edicts have been erratic. While a handful of provinces continued to provide education to all, most provinces closed educational institutions for girls and women.

In the capital, Kabul, private schools and universities have operated uninterrupted.

The highly religious Taliban administration fears that going ahead with enrolling girls in school beyond sixth grade could alienate its rural base, said Hashmi.

“The leadership hasn’t decided when or how they will allow girls to return to school,” Hashmi said. While he accepted that urban centers are mostly supportive of girls education, much of rural Afghanistan is opposed, particularly in tribal Pashtun regions.

In some rural areas, a man will disown a brother in the city if he finds out that the brother is letting his daughters go to school, said Hashimi.