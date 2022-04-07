Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court: a visual timeline

The Senate’s confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court concludes her historic nomination to become the nation’s first Black female justice.
Jackson, 51, is only the sixth woman and third Black justice to ascend to the high court, which will for the first time have two Black members, three members of color and four women.
As has been true of most recent confirmation battles, the process was partisan and often ugly, particularly last month’s Senate hearings.
But Jackson survived and is now set to join the Supreme Court in the fall, replacing the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.