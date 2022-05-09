Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Two Palestinians shot dead by Israelis in occupied West Bank

Ultra-Orthodox Jews standing behind a police line
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand behind police tape after a stabbing attack in the town of Elad, Israel, on Thursday.
(Maya Alleruzzo / Associated Press)
By ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press
Share
JERUSALEM — 

Two Palestinians, one a teenager, were killed in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, hours after police apprehended two Palestinian men suspected of killing three Israelis last week.

It was the latest episode of violence during weeks of Palestinian attacks in Israel and Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, which together have left at least 18 Israelis and more than 30 Palestinians dead.

The Palestinian man died after he was shot by Israeli troops trying to cross Israel’s separation barrier near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said soldiers “spotted a suspect” attempting to sneak across the barrier near the West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired at him. It said the man was evacuated to receive medical treatment, but declined commenting on the man’s condition. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed his death.

The Israeli military also said an Israeli civilian shot a Palestinian armed with a knife who entered a West Bank settlement south of Jerusalem. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 17-year-old Mutassim Atallah was killed in the Tekoa settlement. Searches were underway for a second Palestinian, the army said.

In a separate incident, police said that a Palestinian stabbed and wounded a police officer outside Jerusalem’s Old City and that officers shot the assailant. Paramedics said the officer was hospitalized in moderate condition. The attacker’s condition was not immediately clear.

Advertisement

Sunday’s incidents were the latest in string of violent episodes in recent weeks, including deadly attacks inside Israel, an Israeli military crackdown in the West Bank and clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at a major holy site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims.

Kenae Totah, 5, right, plays while his parents Morgan Cooper, 41, center and Saleh Totah, right, pose for a photo in front of their restaurant, at the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, May 2, 2022. The Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank has developed a new policy that would heavily regulate entry into the territory. Critics say it extends Israel's nearly 55-year military rule even further into every corner of Palestinian society. It would impose new restrictions on foreigners who work, study or volunteer in the West Bank and those who marry Palestinians. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

World & Nation

Israel prepares to tighten regulations on entry to West Bank, drawing protests

A new policy crafted by the Israeli body in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank would heavily regulate entry to the territory.

The ongoing conflict plays out against the backdrop of Israel’s occupation, now in its 55th year, of the West Bank and other lands Palestinians seek for a state. Serious peace talks collapsed more than a decade ago, while Israel’s settlement expansion on occupied lands has continued unabated.

This week, Israel said it was set to advance plans for the construction of 4,000 settler homes in the West Bank. If approved, it would be the biggest advancement of settlement plans since the Biden administration took office.

Sunday began with Israeli police capturing two Palestinians who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week and fled the scene, sparking a massive manhunt and keeping the country on edge.

The two attackers went on a stabbing rampage in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, killing three and wounding at least four others before bolting.

BEITA, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES -- JUNE 25, 2021: A Palestinians struggling to breathe is carried away during a protest against West Bank Jewish settlement outpost Eviatar, that was recently established on the hilltop of Jabal Sabeeh adjacent to the village of Beita, near the city of Nablus, in occupied West Bank, Friday, June 25, 2021. Demonstrators have thrown stones, Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces and soldiers have responded with tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

U.N. urges Israel to stop building settlements in occupied lands immediately

U.N. accuses Israel of violating international law and urges its new government to halt expansion of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his Cabinet on Sunday that forces captured “terrorists awash with incitement who killed with axes and unimaginable cruelty.”

He said Israel was entering a “new stage in the war on terror,” and said Israel was establishing a civilian national guard that would be deployed in emergency situations like the kinds of attacks the country has witnessed in recent weeks.

“The Israeli government’s main goal is to restore personal security to Israeli citizens,” he said.

A joint statement by police, the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency said the men, identified as 19- and 20-year-old Palestinians, were caught near a quarry not far from Elad following a search that began Thursday by special forces and commando units using helicopters and other means.

Images in Israeli media showed masked security forces confronting the men, who appeared to be beneath a green shrub in a rugged patch of land.

Police said the attackers were from near the city of Jenin in the West Bank. The city and an adjacent refugee camp have re-emerged as a militant bastion in the latest wave of violence — the worst Israel has seen in years. Several of the attackers in the recent violence have come from Jenin.

The Israeli military said it began preparations to demolish the homes of the two suspects in the village of Rummanah. Israel says the policy of demolishing homes of Palestinians who kill Israelis serves to deter would-be attackers, while rights groups say it amounts to collective punishment.

At least 18 Israelis have been killed in five attacks since March, including another stabbing rampage in southern Israel, two shootings in the Tel Aviv area, and a shooting last weekend in a West Bank settlement.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL -- JUNE 6, 2021: A man carries a child away from the chaos of a panicked crowd as Israeli security forces throw stun grenades to disperse a growing crowd at a news conference calling for the release of Muna al-Kurd and Mohammed al-Kurd, two prominent activists who are residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, at a local police station near the Damascus Gate at Old City, in East Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Palestinians find new unity in struggle against Israel

The Israel-Hamas war has helped catalyze a newfound sense of Palestinian solidarity that could mark a new moment in the Middle East, activists say.

Most of the Palestinians who have died in the violence had carried out attacks or were involved in confrontations with Israeli forces in the West Bank. But an unarmed woman and two apparent bystanders were also among those killed, and rights groups say Israel often uses excessive force.

The violence has been fueled by tensions at a Jerusalem hilltop compound holy to both Muslims and Jews, where Palestinians have clashed recently with Israeli police.

The Al Aqsa Mosque compound is the third-holiest site in Islam and is built on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It lies at the emotional heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement