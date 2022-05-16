Independent probe points to Israeli fire in Al Jazeera reporter’s killing

As Israel and the Palestinians wrangle over the investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, several independent groups have launched their own probes, including one open-source research team that says its initial findings lend support to Palestinian witnesses who say she was killed by Israeli fire.

The outcome of these investigations could help shape international opinion over who is responsible for Abu Akleh’s death, particularly if an official Israeli military probe drags on. Israel and the Palestinians are locked in a war of narratives that already has put Israel on the defensive.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American and a 25-year veteran of the satellite news channel, was killed Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. She was a household name across the Arab world, known for documenting the hardship of Palestinian life under Israeli rule, now in its sixth decade.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Sunday that he had spoken to Abu Akleh’s family to express condolences and respect for her work, “as well as the need to have an immediate and credible investigation” into her death.

Palestinian officials and witnesses, including journalists who were with her, say she was killed by Israeli army fire. The Israeli military, after initially saying Palestinian gunmen might have been responsible, later backtracked and now says she may also have been hit by errant Israeli fire.

Advertisement

Israel has called for a joint investigation with the Palestinians, saying the bullet must be analyzed by ballistics experts to reach firm conclusions. Palestinian officials have refused, saying they don’t trust Israel. Human rights groups say Israel has a poor record of investigating wrongdoing by its security forces.

World & Nation Slain Al Jazeera journalist was familiar face of Palestinian coverage A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected and familiar face in the Middle East.

After earlier saying it would accept an outside partner, the Palestinian side said late Sunday that it would handle the investigation alone and deliver results very soon.

“We also refused to have an international investigation because we trust our capabilities as a security institution,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh of the Palestinian Authority announced. “We will not hand over any of the evidence to anyone because we know that these people are able to falsify the facts.” He stood with Abu Akleh’s brother, Anton, and Al Jazeera’s local bureau chief, Walid Al-Omari.

With the two sides at loggerheads over the Abu Akleh probe, several research and human rights groups have launched their own investigations.

Over the weekend, Bellingcat, a Dutch-based international consortium of researchers, published an analysis of video and audio evidence gathered on social media. The material came from both Palestinian and Israeli military sources, and the analysis looked at such factors as time stamps, the locations of the videos, shadows and a forensic audio analysis of gunshots.

World & Nation Israeli police beat pallbearers at Palestinian American journalist’s funeral Israeli police on Friday moved in on a crowd of mourners at the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen abu Akleh, beating demonstrators with batons and causing pallbearers to briefly drop the casket.

The group found that while Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers were both in the area, the evidence supported witness accounts that Israeli fire killed Abu Akleh.

“Based on what we were able to review, the IDF [Israeli soldiers] were in the closest position and had the clearest line of sight to Abu Akleh,” said Giancarlo Fiorella, the lead researcher of the analysis.

Bellingcat is among a growing number of firms that use open-source information, such as social media videos, security camera recordings and satellite imagery, to reconstruct events.

Fiorella acknowledged that the analysis could not be 100% certain without such evidence as the bullet, weapons used by the army and GPS locations of Israeli forces. But he said the emergence of additional evidence typically bolsters preliminary conclusions and almost never overturns them.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, seen here in Jerusalem, was killed Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. (Al Jazeera)

“This is what we do when we don’t have access to those things,” he said.

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said it, too, was conducting its own analysis. The group last week played a key role in the military’s backtracking from its initial claims that Palestinian gunmen appeared to be responsible for her death.

The Israeli claim was based on a social media video in which a Palestinian gunman fires into a Jenin alleyway, and then other militants come running to claim they have shot a soldier. The army said that because no soldiers were hurt that day, the gunmen might have been referring to Abu Akleh, who was wearing a protective helmet and flak jacket.

A B’Tselem researcher went to the area and took a video showing that the Palestinian gunmen were some 300 yards away from where Abu Akleh was shot, separated by a series of walls and alleyways.

Opinion Op-Ed: When will Israel recognize Palestinian nationalism? Right-wing Israeli leaders refuse to meet with Palestinians. But there will be no solution unless Israel recognizes Palestinians’ national rights.

Dror Sadot, a spokeswoman for the group, said B’Tselem had begun gathering testimonies from witnesses and might attempt to reconstruct the shooting with videos from the scene. But she said that at this point, the group had not been able to come to a conclusion on who was behind the shooting.

Sadot said any bullet would need to be matched to the barrel of the gun. The Palestinians have refused to release the bullet, and it is unclear whether the Israeli military has confiscated the weapons used that day.

“The bullet on its own can’t say a lot” because it could have been fired by either side, Sadot said. “What can be done is to match a bullet to the barrel,” she said.

The Israeli military did not respond to interview requests to discuss the status of its probe.

World & Nation Palestinians find new unity in struggle against Israel The Israel-Hamas war has helped catalyze a newfound sense of Palestinian solidarity that could mark a new moment in the Middle East, activists say.

Jonathan Conricus, a former Israeli military spokesman and expert on military affairs, said that reconstructing a gunfight in densely populated urban terrain was “very complex” and that forensic evidence, such as the bullet, was crucial to reach firm conclusions. He accused the Palestinian Authority of refusing to cooperate for propaganda purposes.

“Without the bullet, any investigation will only be able to reach partial and questionable conclusions,” Conricus said. “One might assume that the strategy of the Palestinian Authority is exactly that: to deny Israel the ability to clear its name, while leveraging global sympathy for the Palestinian cause.”

Meanwhile, Israeli police over the weekend launched an investigation into the conduct of the officers who attacked the mourners at Abu Akleh’s funeral, causing the pallbearers to nearly drop her coffin.

Newspapers on Sunday were filled with criticism of the police and what was portrayed as a public relations debacle.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“The footage from Friday is the very opposite of good judgment and patience,” commentator Oded Shalom wrote in the Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot. “It documented a shocking display of unbridled brutality and violence.”

Nir Hasson, who covers Jerusalem affairs for the Haaretz daily, said the problems ran much deeper than Israel’s image.

“This was one of the most extreme visual expressions of the occupation and the humiliation the Palestinian people experience,” he wrote.