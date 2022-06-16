Fisherman confesses to killing men missing in the Brazilian Amazon

A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil’s remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, apparently bringing an end to 10 days of agonizing suspense for search teams and the pair’s loved ones.

Authorities said Wednesday night, without giving any details, that they expected more arrests would be made soon in the June 5 disappearance of British freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil.

At a news conference in the city of Manaus, the capital of Brazil’s Amazonas state, a Federal Police investigator said the man who had been the prime suspect confessed Tuesday night and detailed what happened to Phillips and Pereira. Investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes said Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, told officers he used a firearm to kill the men.

“We would have no way of getting to that spot quickly without the confession,” Fontes said of the place where police recovered human remains Wednesday after being led there by De Oliveira.

Fontes said the remains were expected to be identified within days and, if confirmed as the missing men, “will be returned to the families of the two.”

“We found the bodies three kilometers [nearly two miles] into the woods,” the investigator said, adding that officers traveled about an hour and 40 minutes by boat on a river and 25 minutes overground in the woods to reach the burial spot.

De Oliveira’s family had said previously that he denied any wrongdoing and alleged that police had tortured him to try to extract a confession.

Another officer, Guilherme Torres of the Amazonas state police, said that the missing men’s boat had not been found yet but that police knew the area where it purportedly was hidden by those involved in the crime.

“They put bags of dirt on the boat so it would sink,” he said. The engine of the boat was removed, according to investigators.

The news conference at Federal Police headquarters in Manaus also included military leaders, who joined the effort to find Phillips and Pereira a few days after their disappearance was reported.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a frequent critic of journalists and Indigenous experts, has drawn criticism that the government didn’t get involved fast enough. Earlier on Wednesday, he criticized Phillips in an interview, saying without evidence that locals in the area where he went missing didn’t like him and that he should have been more careful in the region.

The efforts to find the two were started by Indigenous residents in the region. UNIVAJA, an association of Indigenous peoples of the Javari Valley, mourned the loss of “two partners” in a statement Wednesday, adding that they had help and protection only from local police.

As the Federal Police announced they would hold a news conference, colleagues of Pereira held a vigil outside the headquarters of the Brazilian government’s Indigenous affairs agency in Brasilia, the national capital. Pereira was on leave from the agency.

Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen on their boat in a river near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts among fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Developments began happening Wednesday when Federal Police officers took a suspect whom they did not identify at the time out on the river toward search parties looking for Phillips and Pereira.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte, the city closest to the search zone, witnessed police taking the suspect, who was wearing a hood.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance. He was identified as Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, a fisherman and a brother of the chief suspect.

Police investigators said Wednesday that Oseney da Costa de Oliveira had not confessed to any participation in the crime but that they had evidence against him.

Indigenous people who were with Pereira and Phillips have said that Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira brandished a rifle at them on the day before the pair disappeared.

Official search teams concentrated their efforts around a spot in the Itaquai River where a tarp from the boat used by the missing men was found Saturday by volunteers from the Matis Indigenous group.

Authorities began scouring the area and discovered a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged underwater Sunday. Police said that evening that they had identified the items as the belongings of the missing men, including Pereira’s health card and clothes. The backpack was said to belong to Phillips.

Police previously reported finding traces of blood in De Oliveira’s boat. Officers also found organic matter of apparent human origin in the river that was sent for analysis.

Authorities have said a main line of the police investigation into the disappearance has pointed to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in the Javari Valley reserve, which is Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory.

Pereira, who previously led the local bureau of the federal Indigenous agency, known as FUNAI, took part in several operations against illegal fishing. In such operations, as a rule, the fishing gear is seized or destroyed, while the fishermen are fined and briefly detained. Only the Indigenous can legally fish in their territories.

While some police officials, the mayor of Atalaia do Norte and others in the region link the disappearance of Phillips and Pereira to the “fish mafia,” Federal Police have not ruled rule out other lines of investigation, such as narcotrafficking.

Torres, the police officer, reiterated that point Wednesday night, saying he could not discuss specifics of the investigation.

“We are working with several lines of investigation,” he said.

After the news of the recovery of human remains, Phillips’ wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said the find “puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.”

“Now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love,” Sampaio said in a statement. ”Today, we also begin our quest for justice.”