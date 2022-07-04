After taking another key city, Russia tries to push deeper into Ukraine’s east

Russian forces tried Monday to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after taking control of a key stronghold.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province, one of the two regions that make up the country’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. The Russians also control about half of Donetsk, the second province of Donbas.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian forces retreated from Lysychansk to avoid being surrounded.

“There was a risk of Lysychansk encirclement,” Haidai told the Associated Press, adding that Ukrainian troops could have held on for a few more weeks but would have potentially paid too high a price.

“We managed to do centralized withdrawal and evacuate all injured,” Haidai said. “We took back all the equipment, so from this point withdrawal was organized well.”

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff said Russian forces were now focusing their efforts on pushing toward the line of Siversk, Fedorivka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. The Russian army has also intensified its shelling of the key Ukrainian strongholds of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, deeper in Donetsk.

On Sunday, six people, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed in the Russian shelling of Slovyansk and another 19 people were wounded, according to local authorities. Kramatorsk also came under fire Sunday.

An intelligence briefing Monday from the British Defense Ministry supported the Ukrainian military’s assessment, noting that Russian forces would “now almost certainly” switch to capturing Donetsk. The briefing said the conflict in Donbas had been “grinding and attritional,” and is unlikely to change in the coming weeks.

While the Russian army has a massive advantage in firepower, military analysts say that it doesn’t have any significant superiority in the number of troops. That means Moscow lacks resources for quick land gains and can only advance slowly, relying on heavy artillery and rocket barrages to weaken Ukrainian defenses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made capturing the entire Donbas a key goal in his war in Ukraine, now in its fifth month. Moscow-backed separatists in the Donbas have battled Ukrainian forces since 2014 when they declared independence from Kyiv after the Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea. Russia formally recognized the self-proclaimed republics days before its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s defense minister reported to him Sunday that the Russian army and its separatist allies now hold all of the Luhansk region after taking “full control” of Lysychansk.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the withdrawal, but vowed that Ukrainian forces would fight their way back.

“If the command of our army withdraws people from certain points of the front where the enemy has the greatest fire superiority — in particular, this applies to Lysychansk — it means only one thing: We will return, thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons,” Zelensky said.

Since failing to take Kyiv and other areas in Ukraine’s northeast early in the war, Russia has focused on the Donbas, unleashing fierce shelling and engaging in house-to-house combat that has devastated cities in the region.

Russia’s invasion has also devastated Ukraine’s agricultural sector, disrupting supply chains of seed and fertilizer needed by Ukrainian farmers and blocking the export of grain, a key source of revenue for the country.

In its Monday intelligence report, Britain’s Defense Ministry pointed to the Russian blockade of the key Ukrainian port of Odesa, which has severely restricted grain exports. The assessment predicted that Ukraine’s agricultural exports would reach only 35% of the 2021 total this year as a result.

As Moscow pushed its offensive across Ukraine’s east, areas in western Russia came under attack Sunday in a revival of sporadic apparent Ukrainian strikes across the border. The governor of the Belgorod region in western Russia said fragments of an intercepted Ukrainian missile killed four people Sunday. In the Russian city of Kursk, two Ukrainian drones were shot down, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.