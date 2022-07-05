Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Sydney’s fourth flood emergency in 16 months now affecting 50,000 residents

Man standing on a paddle board in a flooded street
A man makes his way Tuesday through a flooded street on a paddle board on the outskirts of Sydney.
(Mark Baker / Associated Press)
By ROD McGUIRK and MARK BAKER
Associated Press
Share
RICHMOND, Australia — 

Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia’s largest city in a flood emergency that is causing trouble for at least 50,000 residents, officials said Tuesday.

Emergency-response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes in the Sydney area, State Emergency Service manager Ashley Sullivan said.

Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to burst their banks, bringing a fourth flood emergency in 16 months to parts of the city of 5 million people.

Evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 50,000 people, up from 32,000 on Monday, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

“This event is far from over. Please don’t be complacent, wherever you are. Please be careful when you’re driving on our roads. There is still substantial risk for flash flooding across our state,” Perrottet said.

Advertisement

The New South Wales state government declared a disaster across 23 local government areas overnight, activating federal financial assistance for flood victims.

A view of the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, two day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

World & Nation

Search for survivors resumes on Italian glacier after avalanche that killed 7

An estimated 13 people remain unaccounted for following an avalanche in northern Italy that killed at least seven people.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke credited the skill and commitment of rescue crews for preventing any death or serious injury by the fourth day of the flooding emergency.

Parts of southern Sydney had been lashed by nearly eight inches of rain in 24 hours, more than 17% of the city’s annual average, Jonathan How of the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Severe weather warnings of heavy rain remained in place across Sydney’s eastern suburbs Tuesday. The warnings also extended north of Sydney along the coast and into the Hunter Valley.

The worst flooding was along the Hawkesbury-Nepean river system along Sydney’s northern and western fringes.

State emergency staff stand near the entrance to the flooded Windsor bridge on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Around 500,000 people in Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to flee floodwaters as torrential rain lashes an extraordinarily long stretch of the Australian east coast. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

California

California drought, Australia floods: Two sides of La Niña amplified by climate change

La Niña, amplified by the effects of climate change, brings years of drought to some parts of the world and torrential rain to others.

“The good news is that by tomorrow afternoon, it is looking to be mostly dry but, of course, we are reminding people that these floodwaters will remain very high well after the rain has stopped,” How said.

“There was plenty of rainfall overnight, and that is actually seeing some rivers peak for a second time. So you’ve got to take many days, if not a week, ... to see these floodwaters start to recede,” How added.

Residents of Lansvale, in southwest Sydney, were surprised by the speed at which their area became inundated and the growing frequency of such flooding.

“Well, it happened in 1986 and ’88, then it didn’t happen for 28 years. ... Now it’s happened four times this year,” a Lansvale resident whose home was flooded told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The wild weather and mountainous seas along the New South Wales coast thwarted plans to tow a stricken cargo ship with 21 crew members to the safety of open sea.

The ship lost power after leaving port in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Monday morning and risked being grounded against cliffs by 26-foot swells and winds blowing at 34 mph.

An attempt to tow the ship with tugboats into open ocean ended when a towline snapped in a 36-foot swell late Monday, Port Authority chief executive Philip Holliday said.

The ship was maintaining its position Tuesday farther from the coast than it had been Monday with two anchors and the help of two tugboats. The original plan had been for the ship’s crew to repair their engine at sea. The new plan was to tow the ship to Sydney when weather and sea conditions calmed as early as Wednesday, Holliday said.

FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011, file photo, shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles south of Galveston, Texas, in the Gulf of Mexico. The Biden administration is proposing up to 10 oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and one in Alaska over the next five years. The announcement on Friday, July 1, 2022, said fewer lease sales or even zero could occur, with a final decision not due for months. (AP Photo/Jon Fahey, File)

Politics

Biden proposes limited drilling leases off Gulf of Mexico and Alaska

The proposal scales back a Trump-era plan that called for dozens of offshore drilling opportunities, including in undeveloped areas.

“We’re in a better position than we were yesterday,” Holliday said. “We’re in relative safety.”

Perrottet described the tugboat crews’ response Monday to save the ship as “heroic.”

“I want to thank those men and women who were on those crews last night for the heroic work they did in incredibly treacherous conditions,” Perrottet said.

World & NationClimate & Environment

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement