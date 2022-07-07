Photos: Before the resignation, the colorful reign of Britain’s Boris Johnson

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.
Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone.
“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” he said. “Them’s the breaks.”
The brash 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.