Explosion at Hoover Dam prompts emergency response
An explosion at the Hoover Dam has prompted an emergency response from a Nevada fire crew, authorities said Tuesday morning.
“We have a crew on the way where we have a report of a fire,” said Lisa LaPlant, a spokesperson for the city of Boulder City.
The Boulder City Fire Department said on Twitter that it was heading toward the incident after video circulated on social media showing an explosion near the dam.
Years ago, scientists said climate change would bring a Colorado River crisis. Their warnings, which largely went unheeded, are now playing out.
A video of the explosion shows a dark cloud of smoke and flames rising from the bottom of the dam. A voice can be heard saying, “My goodness, something has just blown up.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.