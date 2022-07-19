Advertisement
Explosion at Hoover Dam prompts emergency response

By Felicia Alvarez
An explosion at the Hoover Dam has prompted an emergency response from a Nevada fire crew, authorities said Tuesday morning.

“We have a crew on the way where we have a report of a fire,” said Lisa LaPlant, a spokesperson for the city of Boulder City.

The Boulder City Fire Department said on Twitter that it was heading toward the incident after video circulated on social media showing an explosion near the dam.

A video of the explosion shows a dark cloud of smoke and flames rising from the bottom of the dam. A voice can be heard saying, “My goodness, something has just blown up.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

