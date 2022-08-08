Advertisement
World & Nation

Grain ship reaches final destination as fighting continues in Ukraine

Cargo ship Polarnet at port in Turkey
The cargo ship Polarnet, which sailed from Ukraine, arrives in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey, on Monday.
(Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)
By ANDREW WILKS
Associated Press
ISTANBUL — 

A cargo ship that left Ukraine under a deal to unblock grain supplies and stave off a potential global food crisis arrived in Turkey on Monday, becoming the first such vessel to reach its final destination.

The Turkey-flagged Polarnet docked at Derince port in the Gulf of Izmit after setting off from Chornomorsk on Friday laden with 12,000 tons of corn.

“This sends a message of hope to every family in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia: Ukraine won’t abandon you,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. “If Russia sticks to its obligations, the ‘grain corridor’ will keep maintaining global food security.”

The ship’s arrival came as Russia again accused Ukraine of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station.

Polarnet Capt. Ahmet Yucel Alibeyler highlighted the risks faced by the grain-laden ships that have left Ukraine.

“These were, of course, dangerous areas, corridors that had been cleared, de-mined,” he said, adding that the convoy was escorted by a harbor pilot ship until it left the risky waters off Ukraine.

A total of 12 ships have now been authorized to sail under the grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations — 10 outbound and two inbound to Ukraine. Some 355,000 tons of agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports, the bulk of it corn but also sunflower oil and soya.

Four ships that left Ukraine on Sunday are expected to anchor near Istanbul on Monday evening, the Defense Ministry said. They are due to be inspected Tuesday.

Ships leaving Ukraine are checked by officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. to make sure that they carry only grain, fertilizer or food and not any other commodities. Inbound vessels are checked to ensure that they are not carrying weapons.

But the grain deal remains far from plain sailing. The first ship to leave Ukraine, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which left Odesa on Aug. 1, will no longer dock in Lebanon and will change course, the director of the Tripoli Port told the Associated Press on Monday.

The Razoni, carrying 28,660 tons of corn for chicken feed, was set to dock Sunday in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon. But according to Marine Traffic, it changed its status Saturday to “order,” meaning the ship was waiting for someone to buy the corn.

“All that I know is that the ship is no longer coming here,” Tripoli Port director Ahmad Tamer said.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut tweeted Monday that the corn’s final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo because of delivery delay beyond a contractual limit and that the shipper was now looking for another buyer.

The shipment had been a grain of hope for the economically shattered Lebanon, which is suffering from a food security crisis. Soaring inflation, wheat shortages and bread lines have walloped Lebanese society.

Meanwhile, Moscow again accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station from Marganets on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River on Sunday.

The station, occupied for months by Russian forces, also came under fire late Saturday, and each side accused the other of the attack.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement Monday that the alleged Ukrainian attack a day earlier caused a power surge and that smoke erupted at the power plant’s switch facility, causing an emergency shutdown. Fire teams extinguished the fire, and the plant’s personnel lowered the output of reactors No. 5 and No. 6 to 500 megawatts, Konashenkov said.

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, recently warned that the way the plant was being run and the fighting going on around it posed grave health and environmental threats.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged Western powers to force Kyiv to stop attacking the plant.

“Shelling of the territory of the nuclear plant by the Ukrainian armed forces is highly dangerous,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “It’s fraught with catastrophic consequences for vast territories, for the entire Europe.”

But Ukrainian military intelligence chief Andriy Yusov said his organization had received credible information from several sources that the Russians had planted explosives at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to head off an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region.

“We have seen the Russian shelling of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant,” Yusov said. “If it’s not true, the Russians can make a goodwill gesture and hand over control of the plant to an international commission and the IAEA, if not to the Ukrainian military.”

Yusov said the Russians used similar tactics at the Chernobyl nuclear plant when they had occupied it.

“This is a strategy of terror and scorched earth used by the Russians ahead of an inevitable Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south,” he said.

The Kremlin also reaffirmed that Russia would continue its military action in Ukraine until it achieved its goals, saying that Ukraine had shown no interest in talks since March.

Asked if plans for holding referendums in Russia-occupied areas in southeastern Ukraine would thwart any possible talks, Peskov said that those votes were being organized by local authorities, not Moscow.

Ukrainian forces struck Russian-controlled areas in the south of the country overnight, according to Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials, including again hitting a strategic bridge in the southern city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, a Russian-controlled city in the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukrainian forces used U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple-rocket launchers to shell several facilities where Russian troops were stationed. Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said on Telegram that some 100 Russian troops were killed. His claims could not be independently verified, and the Russian military did not immediately comment.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration of the Kherson region, said Monday morning that Ukrainian shelling again damaged the Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnieper River.

The bridge, a key artery for Russian military supplies in the region, has been closed in recent weeks because of earlier shelling, and plans to reopen it to traffic Wednesday were shelved because of the latest attack, Stremousov said.

Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday that the Russian military shelled seven Ukrainian regions over the last 24 hours, killing five people and wounding 20 more.

The Russian forces also continue to shell Nikopol, a city just across the Dnieper from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the presidential office said. Nikopol’s gas pipelines, plumbing and power lines are no longer functioning, and thousands of people are left without electricity.

Ukraine

