Casinos flood, roads turn into rivers as second flash storm strikes Las Vegas

Las Vegas was hit with flash floods that inundated the city’s streets and casinos for the second time in a two-week span, making this year the wettest monsoon season in a decade in the arid city.

Water gushed like rivers along streets and poured in through the ceiling of casinos, according to videos posted to social media.

The National Weather Service issued a warning late Thursday cautioning Las Vegas residents not to try to drive through flooding.

Video posted by one Vegas resident shows sheets of rain pouring onto poker tables at the Planet Hollywood Casino as shocked casino-goers look on.

Another video shows a bus trying to navigate through the flooding streets as water gushes into it. Yet another shows water gushing down the street by the strip’s High Roller Ferris Wheel.

The desert storm — the second in just two weeks — comes in a city that gets less than 0.4 of an inch of rainfall in July on average, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said that the storm made 2022 Las Vegas’s wettest monsoon season in a decade.

Already, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has received 1.28 inches of rain this monsoon season, which goes from mid-June to the end of September. That’s more than any year since 2012.

That year it saw more than 3.5 inches of rain during the wet season.

This year’s rainy season may not be done with Friday’s early morning storm.

“We’re starting to sound like a broken record here, but thunderstorms are possible yet again today as well as flash flooding,” said the National Weather Service for Las Vegas in a Tweet on Friday.

