Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via teleconference in Moscow on Monday.
(Pavel Byrkin / Kremlin Pool Photo)
Associated Press
MOSCOW — 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the size of the country’s armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s decree signed Thursday didn’t explain whether the military would beef up its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.

The Kremlin has said that only volunteer contract soldiers take part in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that it was pondering a broad mobilization.

