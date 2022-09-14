London mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II: A photojournalist’s perspective

Share
LONDON —
A moment in time.
The passing of a queen, the only monarch many have ever known.
The United Kingdom mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with reverence, sadness and of course, British pageantry.
Marcus Yam is on the ground in London to bring a visual perspective as England says goodbye to the queen.
Buckingham Palace
Rain pours but does not deter.
Hair pushed aside, faces glimmer wet. Someone yelled, “Long love the queen!”
Camera flash sparkles the scene. Proper applause
.
A hearse bearing the late Queen Elizabeth II arrives.
Everyone looks.
