London mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II: A photojournalist’s perspective

People raise their heads to see over a crowd at night.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Marcus YamForeign Correspondent and Photographer 
LONDON — 

A moment in time.

The passing of a queen, the only monarch many have ever known.

The United Kingdom mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with reverence, sadness and of course, British pageantry.

Marcus Yam is on the ground in London to bring a visual perspective as England says goodbye to the queen.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace guards march in long lines at night.
Palace guards march in formation after the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse at Buckingham Palace.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Rain pours but does not deter.

Hair pushed aside, faces glimmer wet. Someone yelled, “Long love the queen!”

A woman in glasses peers past people holding umbrellas.
A woman looks on after Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse arrives Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Camera flash sparkles the scene. Proper applause

.

A woman and girl stand on a wet road near a barricade.
Chloe Charlton, 8, and her mother, Rachael, traveled from York to observe the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A hearse bearing the late Queen Elizabeth II arrives.

Everyone looks.

Two people stand with a candle by a pile of flower bouquets under a tree.
A growing memorial for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park in London.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Marcus Yam is a foreign correspondent and photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining in 2014, he has covered a wide range of topics including humanitarian issues, social justice, terrorism, foreign conflicts, natural disasters, politics and celebrity portraiture. He won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2022 for images documenting the U.S. departure from Afghanistan that capture the human cost of the historic change in the country. In 2019, Yam was awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award for his body of work showing the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip. He has been part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning breaking news teams.

