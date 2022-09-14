London mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II: A photojournalist’s perspective

A moment in time.

The passing of a queen, the only monarch many have ever known.

The United Kingdom mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with reverence, sadness and of course, British pageantry.

Marcus Yam is on the ground in London to bring a visual perspective as England says goodbye to the queen.

Buckingham Palace

Palace guards march in formation after the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse at Buckingham Palace. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Rain pours but does not deter.

Hair pushed aside, faces glimmer wet. Someone yelled, “Long love the queen!”

A woman looks on after Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse arrives Tuesday at Buckingham Palace. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Camera flash sparkles the scene. Proper applause

.

Chloe Charlton, 8, and her mother, Rachael, traveled from York to observe the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A hearse bearing the late Queen Elizabeth II arrives.

Everyone looks.