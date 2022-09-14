Zelensky visits recently retaken city as Ukrainian troops press counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the recently retaken city of Izyum on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out City Hall building.

Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counteroffensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.

Much of Izyum has been devastated. Apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes. The entire center of one residential building had collapsed, a gaping hole and piles of rubble where homes used to be.

Advertisement

“The view is very shocking but it is not shocking for me,” Zelensky said in brief comments to the media, “because we began to see the same pictures from Bucha, from the first de-occupied territories. … So the same destroyed buildings, killed people.”

Bucha is a neighborhood near Kyiv where the bodies of civilians, many of them bearing signs of torture, were found dumped in the streets, in mass graves and in yards, after Russian forces withdrew hastily in March. The discoveries drew international outrage.

On the northern outskirts of Izyum, the remains of Russian tanks and vehicles lie shattered along the road.

“Our soldiers are here. That’s a very important thing. It supports people,” Zelensky said. “I see how people meet them, in what a sensitive moment. It means that with our army, the life comes back.”

Ukrainian troops’ success in recent days has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. Following those gains, a new front line has started to emerge in the war, a Washington-based think tank said Wednesday.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Oskil River appeared to be developing into the new front line. The waterway flows south and largely represents the eastern edge of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“Ukrainian forces are continuing localized ground assaults to threaten Russian positions behind the Oskil River,” the institute said.

“Russian troops are unlikely to be strong enough to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River because they do not appear to be receiving reinforcements, and Ukrainian troops will likely be able to exploit this weakness to resume the counteroffensive across the Oskil if they choose,” the institute said.

The counteroffensive has also left more weapons in Ukrainian hands.

Russian forces likely left behind dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers and other heavy weaponry as they fled Ukraine’s advance in the east of the country, a Ukrainian think tank said Wednesday.

The Center for Defense Strategies said one single Russian unit that was around Izyum left behind 39 T-80 tanks and 35 infantry fighting vehicles, known by the acronym BMP. Another unit left behind 47 tanks and 27 armored vehicles.

The center said Russian forces tried to destroy some of the abandoned vehicles through artillery strikes as they fell back. Typically, armed forces destroy equipment left behind so their opponent can’t use it.

However, the chaos of the Russian withdrawal apparently saw them leave behind ammunition and weapons untouched.

In other areas, Russia has continued its attacks, causing the death toll to keep rising in the war, which has now dragged on for more than seven months.

Russian shelling of seven Ukrainian regions over the last 24 hours killed at least seven civilians and wounded 22 more, Ukraine’s presidential office reported Wednesday morning.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Two people were killed and three injured after Russia attacked Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles overnight, said regional Gov. Vitaliy Kim. An educational institution, infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Settlements near the front line in Mykolaiv region remain under constant fire.

The Nikopol area, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was shelled three times during the night, but no injuries were immediately reported, said regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko. Nikopol city itself was shelled twice, leaving almost 3,000 families without electricity. Reznichenko said the electricity has been partially restored.

In the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have retaken more than 300 cities and villages, the process of de-mining is underway. Three people have been injured over the last 24 hours.

In the neighboring Luhansk region, where some of the Russian troops retreated to from the Kharkiv region, mobile internet has been shut down, according to regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai, and intense shelling of Ukrainian forces continues.

The fighting continued as well in the Donetsk region, part of the eastern Ukrainian Donbas heartland. Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk have come under a barrage of shelling, which killed five civilians and wounded 16 more.

“Every night in Donbas is restless. The civilians should leave the region. It’s a matter of life and death,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.