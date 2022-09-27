Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

98,000 Russians cross into Kazakhstan after Putin orders military call-up

Russians in a government office in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Russians wait to receive a government-issued personal identification number at an office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.
(Vladimir Tretyakov / NUR.KZ)
Associated Press
Share
TALLINN, Estonia — 

About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since the Kremlin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries.

Kazakhstan and Georgia, both part of the former Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those crossing by car, bicycle or on foot.

Those with visas for Finland or Norway also have been entering by land. Plane tickets abroad had sold out quickly despite steep prices.

Advertisement

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that only about 300,000 people with prior combat or other military service would be called up, but reports have emerged from various Russian regions that recruiters were rounding up men outside that description. That fueled fears of a much broader call-up, sending droves of men of all ages and backgrounds to airports and border crossings.

A volunteer of Luhansk regional election commission distributes newspapers to local citizens prior to a referendum in Luhansk, Luhansk People's Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Authorities in Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are preparing to hold referendums on becoming part of Russia — a move that could allow Moscow to escalate the war. The votes start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Writing on newspaper reads in Russian "27.09 Yes." (AP Photo)

World & Nation

Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine

Russia is escalating its military and political campaign to take over Ukrainian territory.

In announcing the number of Russians crossing the border, Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said authorities will not send home those who are avoiding the call-up unless they are on an international wanted list for criminal charges.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government to assist Russians entering his country “because of the current hopeless situation.”

“We must take care of them and ensure their safety. It is a political and a humanitarian issue. I tasked the government to take the necessary measures,” Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan would hold talks with Russia on the situation.

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement