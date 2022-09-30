Protests erupt in Havana over Cuba’s island-wide blackout from Hurricane Ian

A few hundred Cubans took to the streets Thursday night in Havana demanding the restoration of electricity, protesting more than two days after a blackout caused by Hurricane Ian hit the entire island.

An Associated Press journalist saw about 400 people gathered in at least two spots in the Cerro neighborhood shouting, “We want light, we want light,” and banging pots and pans.

It was the first public outpouring of anger after electricity problems spread from western Cuba, where Ian hit, to all of the island’s power grid Tuesday night, leaving its 11 million people in the dark. The storm also left three people dead and caused still-unquantified damage.

Advertisement

In addition to power problems Thursday in Havana, internet service was out and cellphones did not work.

At a protest on Primellef Street, police arrived but demonstrators remained on one of the corners. About 10 blocks away, on the Calzada del Cerro, other protesters surrounded a work team trying to repair a pole and a light transformer.

The two groups of protesters were still in the streets late into the night, but the gatherings remained peaceful.

In July 2021, Cuba saw its largest social protests in decades. Thousands of people, weary of power failures and shortages of goods exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions, turned out in cities across the island to vent their anger. Some also lashed out at the government. Hundreds were arrested and prosecuted, prompting harsh criticism of the administration of President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The government has not said what percentage of the population remained without electricity, but electrical authorities said only 10% of Havana’s 2 million people had power Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Ivette Garrido told of how she hurried last week to get the 13 pounds of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian.

Now she is considering giving the chicken to her three dogs before it goes bad as the power blackout caused by the storm extends beyond two days and everything in her freezer thaws amid scorching temperatures.

World & Nation Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum Cuban voters have approved a sweeping “family law” code that allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt. It also redefines rights for children and grandparents.

“We are not having a very good time, trying to survive, to keep things from thawing,” said Garrido, who lives with her mother and a 19-year-old daughter in the town of Cojimar, on the outskirts of Havana.

Electricity returned in some parts of Cuba on Wednesday; in other parts of the island, it came on but then went off again. Experts said the total blackout showed the vulnerability of Cuba’s power grid.

Authorities have promised to work without rest to address the issue.

“We have never been so long without electricity,” Garrido said. “They put it at 24 hours, at 36, but it’s already been more than 48. It’s criminal. Who is responsible for this?”

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

She has placed bottles of frozen water that had been in the freezer next to the chicken, along with some pork and sausages, to try to preserve the meat longer. A fan and television also await the return of electricity.

Calls by AP to a dozen people in Cuba’s main cities — Holguín, Guantánamo, Matanzas, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey and Santiago — found similar problems to those in Havana, with most reporting that their neighborhoods were still without electricity.

Authorities say the total blackout happened because of a failure in the connections between Cuba’s three regions — west, center and east — caused by Ian’s winds.

Cuba’s power grid “was already in a critical and immunocompromised state as a result of the deterioration of the thermoelectric plants. The patient is now on life support,” said Jorge Piñon, director of the Latin America and Caribbean program at the Center for International Energy and Environmental Policy at the University of Texas.

Cuba has 13 power-generation plants, eight of which are traditional thermoelectric plants, and five floating power plants rented from Turkey since 2019. There is also a group of small plants distributed throughout the country since an energy reform in 2006.

But the plants are poorly maintained, a problem the government attributed to the lack of funds and U.S. sanctions. Complications in obtaining fuel is also a problem.