Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Ethiopia asserts 70% of Tigray now under military control

People walk from a rural area toward a nearby town where a food distribution was taking place
People walk from a rural area toward a nearby town where a food distribution operated by the Relief Society of Tigray was taking place, near the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. Ethiopia’s lead negotiator in ongoing peace talks asserted Friday that 70% of the Tigray region is under military control and aid deliveries have resumed to the area.
(Ben Curtis / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
NAIROBI — 

Ethiopia’s lead negotiator in ongoing peace talks asserted Friday that 70% of the country’s northern Tigray region is now under military control and aid deliveries have resumed to the area, but there is no immediate confirmation from aid workers or Tigray spokesmen.

National Security Adviser Redwan Hussein tweeted the information as the talks continued in neighboring Kenya, and as the United States applied pressure on Ethiopia’s government to swiftly deliver aid and basic services.

The peace deal says Ethiopia will “expedite” aid and services to the long cut-off Tigray region of more than 5 million people, where food and basic medical supplies have run low.

Advertisement

Redwan said 35 trucks of food and three trucks of medicine have arrived in the northwestern town of Shire, which federal forces and their allies captured last month. That was before last week’s “permanent cessation of hostilities” in a two-year conflict estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.

“Aid is flowing like no other times,” Redwan said, adding that services were being reconnected and flights allowed.

Lead negotiator for Ethiopia’s government, Redwan Hussein, left, shakes hands with lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, as Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta looks on, after the peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities, an African Union special envoy said Wednesday, after a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

World & Nation

Ethiopian government and Tigray agree to end fighting

The warring sides have agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities in the two-year conflict that is believed to have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands.

The Tigray lead negotiator, Getachew Reda, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A lull in the fighting earlier this year allowed about 8,000 trucks of humanitarian aid into the region, according to the United Nations, whose experts have found that Ethiopia’s government used starvation as a tool of war.

On Friday, spokespeople for the International Committee of the Red Cross and the U.N. humanitarian agency did not immediately confirm that aid trucks had arrived in Shire.

FILE - A worker walks next to a pile of sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Semera, the regional capital for the Afar region, in Ethiopia on Feb. 21, 2022. At least 1,900 children under 5 have died from malnutrition in Tigray in the past year, according to a study conducted by regional health officials and seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

World & Nation

Hunger kills hundreds of kids in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, report says

At least 1,900 children under 5 have died from malnutrition in the embattled Tigray region in the last year, according to a study by health officials.

A humanitarian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said their organization had not started aid deliveries because they were still assessing the security of roads and waiting for clearances.

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs again called for aid deliveries to Tigray and the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, which also were affected by the conflict.

“Redwan Hussein said in Nairobi that by week’s end humanitarian aid would flow unhindered as agreed,” the bureau tweeted, adding that it was “waiting urgently for actions to respect and implement the agreement.”

People displaced by the recent conflict gather around water points provided by the International Rescue Committee at a makeshift camp for the displaced in Embadanso school in Shire, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. For months, one great unknown in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict has been the fate of hundreds of thousands of people in vast rural areas beyond the reach of outside aid, but now thousands who have been hiding there have begun arriving in a community that can barely support them. (International Rescue Committee via AP)

World & Nation

In an out-of-sight war, a massacre comes to light

Residents of the town of Bora, in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, tell of a horrific massacre of local men and boys by Ethiopian soldiers.

The current round of peace talks in Kenya also addresses the disarmament of Tigray fighters amid concerns that Tigrayans would be left vulnerable to forces from neighboring Eritrea, which has fought alongside Ethiopian forces and is neither part of the talks nor explicitly mentioned in the peace deal.

The deal says Ethiopian forces will enter Tigray’s capital, Mekele, and take control of the region’s borders, airports and highways.

Phone and internet connections to Tigray are still down, and foreign journalists and human rights researchers remain barred from the region, complicating efforts to verify reports from the area of ongoing violence. The peace deal calls for a monitoring mechanism, but it is not complete.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement