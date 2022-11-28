Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Ukraine braces for more attacks as West eyes humanitarian aid for winter survival

Evacuees from the southern Ukraine city of Kherson in a vehicle
Evacuees flee Kherson, which has undergone bombardment by Russian forces since Ukraine recaptured the strategic southern city.
(Bernat Armangue / Associated Press)
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
Share
KYIV, Ukraine — 

Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes Monday and warned of the possibility of, a new round of evacuations from the capital during a relative lull from the airstrikes on energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks.

In the West, meanwhile, preparations were stepped up to boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine so that the population can enjoy some warmth during their coldest months of need and keep the resolve of the nation as high as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian troops “are preparing new strikes and as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop.

Advertisement

“The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passed,” he said.

In Kyiv, the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that some of the city’s 3 million people might have to be evacuated to places where essential services would be less prone to shutdowns caused by missile attacks.

Russia has pounded energy facilities around Kyiv with a barrage of missile strikes, resulting in power outages and halts in water supplies to the city.

Lviv, Ukraine-Nov. 26, 2022-Displaced Ukrainians are living in hotels in and around the city of Lviv on Nov. 26, 2022. The hotels aren't able to accept as many as they would like because of the lack of electricity. At Helicon Hotel, Olena Chkhvan, age 31, is staying with her eight children, including her son Valentin, age 3, and daughter Milana, age 5, left. They are from Nikopol, Ukraine and had to leave their home after a missile struck their yard. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Lviv was once a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Now it’s suffering too

Areas of Ukraine once considered places of refuge are staggering under the weight of caring for displaced people and experiencing their own hardships.

With temperatures hovering around freezing and expected to dip as low as 12 degrees in little more than a week, international aid is increasingly focused on items like generators and autotransformers to ensure that blackouts affecting everything from kitchens to operating rooms are as limited and short as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “continues trying to make Ukraine a black hole — no light, no electricity, no heating to put the Ukrainians into the darkness and the cold,” said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. “So we have to continue our support providing more material for the Ukrainians to face the winter without electricity.”

Borrell was leading a meeting of EU ministers that would specifically “look at the Ukrainian war from the point of view of a humanitarian crisis.”

Over the next three days, top officials and foreign ministers from NATO countries will gather in Bucharest, Romania, where such humanitarian aspects will also be assessed.

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Officials say the U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

World & Nation

U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition and generators

The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine, the White House announced Wednesday.

Ukraine’s energy provider, Ukrenergo, said Monday that it is still short 27% of output after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. “The scale and complexity of the damage are high, and repair works have continued around the clock,” the company said in a statement.

Power supply was restored to 17% of residents in the southern city of Kherson, which Ukraine recaptured earlier this month. The Russians have continued pounding the city with artillery barrages.

Zelensky’s office said Monday that at least four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in the latest Russian attacks. It said intense fighting was continuing along the front line in the east, with the Russians shelling Bakhmut and Toretsk at the epicenter of the fighting.

“People are sheltering in the basements, many of which are filled by water,” said Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. “They have been living in catastrophic conditions without power or heating.”

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement