Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

High in the Andes, a crucial lagoon vanishes amid driest conditions in almost 50 years

Emaciated sheep walking on dried-up lagoon bed
An emaciated sheep walks on the dry bed of the Cconchaccota lagoon in the Apurimac region of Peru on Friday.
(Guadalupe Pardo / Associated Press)
By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO
Associated Press
Share
CCONCHACCOTA, Peru — 

From her home under the baking sun of Peru’s southern Andes, Vilma Huamaní can see the small Cconchaccota lagoon, the axis of her community’s life. It has been a source of trout, fun for children eager to swim, beauty as flamingos flew from over the mountains and water for thirsty sheep.

Nowadays, all Huamaní sees of the lagoon 13,120 feet above sea level is a plain of cracked and broken soil surrounded by yellow grass.

“It has totally dried up,” she said.

The rainy season in this part of South America should have started in September, but the area is experiencing its driest period in almost half a century, affecting more than 3,000 communities in the central and southern Andes of Peru.

Advertisement

A light rain last week — only the second in almost eight months — prompted residents to set bowls outside to collect some water. The drops lifted dust as they hit the ground, and by the next morning, the sun had evaporated the scant moisture.

Dead sheep and lambs so weak they can barely stand can be found among sparse yellow grass. The planting of potatoes, which is the only crop that grows in Huamaní’s village, has been delayed, leading many to expect food shortages in the coming months because people are already feeding themselves from their dehydrated potato reserves.

The California Aqueduct brings water through Cantua Creek. The drought in the Central Valley is taking its toll of farmworkers with reduced hours and jobs evaporating like the limited water resources.

California

California set for more brown lawns and water restrictions as state issues 5% allocation

The Department of Water Resources announced an initial allocation of just 5% of requested supplies from the State Water Project.

“Every day, I ask — I hope — the rain falls. ... When there is rain, the grasses grow, the potatoes [grow],” said Huamaní, 38, who moved with her four children from Peru’s capital, Lima, to Cconchaccota in 2020 in an effort to flee the COVID-19 pandemic.

The absence of rain in part of the Andes occurs as a result of the La Niña phenomenon, present in 2022 for the third consecutive year, according to the United Nations’ meteorological agency. The drought is also hitting parts of Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina.

Yuri Escajadillo, a climatologist with Peru’s National Meteorology and Hydrology Service, said an index used to measure droughts categorized the region as “extremely dry.”

“It is a record value,” Escajadillo said.

Gan Bingdong uses a hose to water plants near a dying chili pepper plant at his farm in Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Drought conditions across a swathe of China from the densely populated east across central farming provinces into eastern Tibet have "significantly increased," the national weather agency said Saturday. The forecast called for no rain and high temperatures for at least three more days from Jiangsu and Anhui provinces northwest of Shanghai, through Chongqing and Sichuan in the southwest to the eastern part of Tibet. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

World & Nation

Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops

Scorching heat during China’s driest summer in six decades has wilted crops and left farmers struggling.

In Cconchaccota, there is no drinking water, sewage or telephone service. People drink water they get from a nearby spring, though it sometimes dries up, too.

Residents say their appeals to local authorities for help went unanswered for more than two months.

Grisaldo Challanca, a young farmer, used his cellphone to record videos and prepare a report about the drought. He posted it on a Facebook page after climbing to nearly 14,800 feet above sea level to get an internet connection.

The long-delayed response from the regional authorities arrived last week with the delivery of packages of fodder oats for the surviving sheep, cattle, alpacas and llamas.

A view of the Danube river, second longest river in Europe, as it has reached historically low levels after extreme drought

World & Nation

Europe was once green and water-rich. Now, it’s more and more like California

Europe is facing one of its worst droughts ever, as rivers dry up, farms go fallow and vineyards roast.

“The animals are all bone,” said John Franklin Challanca, a 12-year-old shepherd, whose family has lost 50 sheep.

The Andes is one of the world’s most sensitive regions to climate migrations because of droughts, tropical storms and hurricanes, heavy rains and floods, according to the latest report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“Global warming has caused glacier loss in the Andes from 30% to more than 50% of their area since the 1980s. Glacier retreat, temperature increase and precipitation variability, together with land use changes, have affected ecosystems, water resources and livelihoods through landslides and flood disasters,” the report says, adding that summer rainfall appears to be decreasing in the southern Andes.

Small farmers in various parts of the Andes in Peru and Bolivia are praying for rain. Prayers are held on the shores of Lake Titicaca, which is shared by both countries, and on mountains that Indigenous communities consider gods.

In the only evangelical church in Cconchaccota, Rossy Challanca said the drought was a punishment “for the sins of man” and a clear sign that the end of the world is soon to come.

But for climate experts, the lagoon could have dried up because it was less than three feet deep, depended exclusively on rainwater and was under strong solar radiation.

Wilson Suárez, professor of mountain hydrology and glaciology at Peru’s La Molina National Agrarian University, said those factors constitute “an ideal cocktail” for the small lagoons in the high Andean areas to dry up.

“This has to put them on notice that times are changing,” Suárez said of area residents who have long depended on the lagoons for watering their livestock. “A drought is not easy to handle. … The climate is changing.”

World & NationClimate & EnvironmentCalifornia DroughtMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement