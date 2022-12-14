Australia investigates extremist views of trio who killed 2 police officers in ambush

Australian police are investigating the extremist views of three people who fatally shot two officers and a neighbor at a rural property before they themselves were killed hours later by police in a gunfight.

A series of posts under the name of Gareth Train, one of the killers identified in the wake of Monday’s deadly shootout, was found on conspiracy theory forums, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said late Tuesday. The posts include references to anti-vaccine sentiments and claims that other high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.

“It’s very difficult at the moment for us to reason with what has happened — there are no obvious reasons,” Carroll told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. But she added that, over the coming days and weeks, investigators would certainly develop some insight into what happened.

Research and surveys show that belief in conspiracy theories is common and widespread and that those who subscribe to them are more likely to to get their information from social media instead of professional news organizations. The rise and fall of particular conspiracy theories are often linked to real-world events and social, economic or technological change.

Carroll said every possible motive for the killings was being examined, including whether it was a premeditated attack on the officers.

“Some of the stuff that’s online from these people, we will investigate what they have been doing not only in recent weeks but in recent years, who they’ve been interacting with,” she said.

Four officers arrived at the property in the town of Wieambilla, in Queensland state, to investigate reports of a missing person. They walked into a hail of gunfire, Carroll said, and it was a miracle that two officers managed to escape and raise the alarm.

Those killed were Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with 58-year-old neighbor Alan Dare.

One of the officers who escaped, Constable Randall Kirk, 28, was recovering at a hospital Wednesday from shrapnel wounds. He said he and his wife wanted to thank everybody “from the prime minister down” for their messages of support.

“I’m feeling fine, just a little sore. My main thoughts are with the other police families at this awful time,” Kirk said in a statement released by the police union. “It means a lot to know the community cares for us all.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier told reporters in Sydney that the country mourned with those affected.

“This is indeed a devastating day for everyone who loved these Australians, and our hearts go out to those in the grip of terrible grief,” he said. “We know that this news has fallen hard on a close-knit and caring Queensland community, as well as, of course, the community to which all police officers belong.”

The killers have been identified as former school principal Nathaniel Train, 47; his brother Gareth, 46; and Gareth’s wife, Stacey, 45.