Time zone by time zone, 2023 sweeps into view

New Year’s celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.

The new year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe.

At least for a day, thoughts focused on possibilities, even elusive ones like world peace, and mustering — finally — a resolve to keep the next array of resolutions.

In a sign of that hope, children met St. Nicholas in a crowded metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Yet Russian attacks continued on New Year’s Eve. At midnight, the streets of Kyiv were desolate. The only sign of celebration came from residents shouting from their balconies, “Happy New Year!” and “Glory to Ukraine!” And only half an hour into 2023, air raid sirens rang across the capital, followed by the sound of explosions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Holosiivskyi district, and authorities reported that fragments of a missile that had been shot down had damaged a car in a central district.

French President Emmanuel Macron rang in the new year with “a message of unity and trust” in a televised address Saturday and pledged continuing support for Ukraine. “During the coming year, we will be unfailingly at your side,” Macron said. “We will help you until victory, and we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France and count on Europe.”

Fireworks explode over the Parthenon on New Year’s in Athens. (Yorgos Karahalis / Associated Press)

In London, tens of thousands of people watched the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames for the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on mass gatherings dampened festivities in recent years, when drone light shows replaced more traditional fireworks viewing.

Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach welcomed a crowd of a few thousand for a short fireworks display, and several Brazilian cities canceled celebrations this year out of concern about the coronavirus. Rio’s New Year’s bash usually drew more than 2 million people to Copacabana before the pandemic.

Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, brought in 2023 with street festivities and fireworks. At the Church of St. Anthony of Padua, dozens of Christians prayed for the new year and marked former Pope Benedict XVI’s death. The Vatican announced Benedict died Saturday at age 95.

New York City prepared to join the New Year’s festivities with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in Times Square, anchoring celebrations across the United States. Following a years-long tradition, the night culminates with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere 12 feet in diameter and weighing almost six tons descends from its lofty perch atop One Times Square. Its surface comprises nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals that will be illuminated, officials said, by a palette of more than 16 million colors.

At the stroke of midnight, a ton of confetti was expected to rain down on soggy revelers, glittering amid the jumbo screens, neon and pulsing lights.

Boat tours on the Nile River as celebrations are underway in Cairo. (Amr Nabil / Associated Press)

Last year, a scaled-back crowd of about 15,000 in-person, mask-wearing spectators watched the ball descend while basking in the lights and hoopla of the United States’ marquee New Year’s Eve event. Because of pandemic rules, it was far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers who usually descended on the world-famous square before the pandemic.

Before the ball dropped this year, there were heavy thoughts about the past year and the new one to come.

Ali Thompson, who was showing her brother around Times Square the day before, said people should do their part to take care of their corner of the world.

“I think we live in a broken world, and we see that play out every day,” she said. “I think anytime that we can do something to make it a little less broken is always a good thing.”

In Australia, more than 1 million people crowded along Sydney’s waterfront for a multimillion-dollar celebration based on the themes of diversity and inclusion. More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge and 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

“We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbor for Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Stephen Gilby, the city’s producer of major events and festivals, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In Auckland, New Zealand, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded fireworks. The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city returned after COVID-19 forced them to be canceled a year ago.

Concerns about the Ukraine war and the economic shocks it has spawned across the globe were felt in Tokyo, where Shigeki Kawamura has seen better times but said he needed a free, hot meal this New Year’s.

“I hope the war will be over in Ukraine so prices will stabilize,” he said.

In military-ruled Myanmar, authorities announced a suspension of its normal four-hour curfew in the country’s three biggest cities so residents could celebrate New Year’s Eve. But opponents of army rule urged people to avoid public gatherings, fearing that security forces might stage a bombing or other attack and blame it on them.