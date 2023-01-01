14 are killed, dozens escape in attack on Mexican prison near border

Ten guards and four inmates were killed Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to state officials.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that armored vehicles arrived at the prison at about 7 a.m., and gunmen opened fire on guards. In addition to those killed, 13 people were wounded, and at least 24 inmates escaped.

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday. The state prosecutor’s office said it is investigating.

In August, a riot inside the same prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 people dead.

Violence is frequent in Mexican prisons, including in some where authorities maintain only nominal control. Clashes regularly erupt among inmates from rival gangs, which in Juarez serve as proxies for drug cartels.

The state prosecutor’s office said that shortly before Sunday’s attack on the prison, municipal police were attacked, then captured four men after a pursuit. Later, police killed two alleged gunmen who were traveling in a SUV, the statement said.

