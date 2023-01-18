Advertisement
World & Nation

Mexican president says he’ll consider ‘El Chapo’ request to serve sentence in Mexico

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the government will consider request by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, shown after his arrest in 2014, to be returned to Mexico to carry out his life prison sentence.
(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY — 

Mexico’s president said Wednesday that his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence.

Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

Guzman has lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, said José Refugio Rodríguez, a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him. Rodríguez told local media that Guzman hasn’t had adequate access to sunlight, visits, good food or medical care at the federal prison in Colorado where he’s incarcerated.

The Mexican Embassy in Washington said in its Twitter account that it had received an email from Rodríguez about the issue and had turned it over to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, “We will review it,” adding, “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.”

The U.S. and Mexico have a prison transfer agreement that allows inmates convicted in one country to serve out their sentences in their home country under certain circumstances. But given Guzman’s crimes, his sentence and the risks he purportedly still poses, many doubt the agreement would apply in his case.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

