Advertisement
World & Nation

Iran reports drone attack on defense facility

Associated Press
Share
DUBAI — 

Iran’s Defense Ministry said that one of its factories was attacked by drones in the central city of Isfahan.

A statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency says the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses.

The ministry did not say who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

Advertisement

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for more than a decade that has included covert attacks on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Beverly Hills, CA - January 28: LAPD officer Prescott stands on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Beverly Hills, CA. The street is blocked off due to a police investigation. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred today in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills, where allegedly three people were killed and four others were critically wounded. The initial dispatch was an ``assault with a deadly weapon call" in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive about 2:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Benedict Canyon shooting that left 3 dead, 4 wounded was not random, police say

At least three people were killed and four wounded Saturday morning in a shooting in the upscale Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles.

Last year, Iran said an engineer was killed and another employee was wounded in an unexplained incident at the Parchin military and weapons development base east of Tehran. The ministry called it an accident, without providing further details.

Parchin is home to a military base where the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency has said it suspected Iran conducted tests of explosive triggers that could be used in nuclear weapons.

In 2021, Iranian authorities said they thwarted what they called a “sabotage attack” targeting a civilian nuclear facility near Tehran, as details about the incident remained scarce. They said the attempted attack on a building belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran “left no casualties or damage and was unable to disrupt the Iranian nuclear program.”

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement